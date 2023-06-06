logo
WIN NFT HERO V2.1 Open Beta Launches with a Million-Dollar Prize Pool for S1

SINGAPORE – Media OutReach – 6 June 2023 – WIN NFT HERO is a TRON-based strategy game that combines GameFi and NFTs, providing players with full ownership of their in-game NFT assets, including heroes and equipment. It is viewed to be the blockchain version of Teamfight Tactics (TFT), where players strategically position the heroes based on their abilities to secure victories in battles.
370246-image_1.png

According to the official announcement, WIN NFT HERO v2.1 Open Beta Test was launched on June 1, 2023. To elevate the game’s impact and growth to new heights, the WIN NFT HERO team plans to kick off Season 1 on June 15, 2023, with a staggering $1 million prize pool for the contestants.

S1 Launches with a Million-Dollar Prize Pool

Season 1 of WIN NFT HERO will feature generous token rewards, including $NFT, $WIN, and WNH, along with rare NFT assets. The grand prize pool for S1 is expected to exceed $1 million in value, making this opportunity too good to miss for Web3 gaming enthusiasts.

WIN NFT HERO S1 adopts a thrilling new point-based PvP ranking system, and all battles will take place in the arena. To engage in PvP combat, players need to have three N-level or higher quality heroes and click on “Arena” on the left panel of the home screen or locate the NPC Emily within the in-game town. In this mode, players will be ranked by their total points earned, which is calculated using a point system that awards points for a win and deducts points for a loss.

S1 for WIN NFT HERO will last for 60 days. At the end of the season, WIN NFT HERO will distribute $NFT and $WIN, alongside NFT rewards to each player based on their final points tally. But that’s not all–as part of S1, WIN NFT HERO will host related events to reward participants with WNH tokens.

All-New Economic Model

In April 2023, WIN NFT HERO unveiled its much-anticipated v2.0 release and a fresh hero system, offering players an expanded range of options and strategic possibilities in composing their hero lineups. Building upon the existing gameplay, version 2.1 of the game introduces a novel economic model, a PvP ranking mode, and updated game rules.

In WIN NFT HERO’s new economic model, $NFT and $WIN are the main circulating assets. These tokens can be used to level up heroes and trade in-game assets, giving players a competitive edge in battles. Valuable rewards, including $NFT and $WIN, are also up for grabs when players participate in in-game competitions, events, and complete specific tasks.

Season events are also an essential component of the game’s economic model. In the upcoming S1, players will be able to fully immerse themselves in the strategy-based battles and experience the thrill of “Play to Earn” through fair competition.

Optimized Player Experience

WIN NFT HERO stands out from its peers in that it places more emphasis on players’ experience. Its launch of the NFT transfer function in April 2023 allows players to transfer their NFTs into the game from wallet, where they can engage in a variety of actions free of gas fee, including synthesis, trading, and training. Going forward, WIN NFT HERO plans to further axe TRON players’ transaction costs in the official marketplace.

To remain relevant to players in this ever-evolving realm of Web3, it is necessary for Web3 games to create fresh game content at a higher speed and with greater stability. As a flagship GameFi product in the TRON ecosystem, WIN NFT HERO will redouble its efforts to provide a sounder economic model and more variety of gameplay.

New players who don’t want to miss Season 1 starting on June 15 can get engaged in WIN NFT HERO v2.1 Open Beta Test to learn about the new game rules and the tactical strategies to match the best hero lineup. Additionally, WIN NFT HERO has rolled out a number of community events recently, where new players have the opportunity to win rewards including rare NFTs and game props.

Follow us:
Website：https://www.winnfthero.io/
Discord: https://discord.gg/j9jsQKXq8M
Twitter: https://twitter.com/winnfthero
Telegram(CN): https://t.me/winnfthero
Telegram(EN): https://t.me/WINNFTHEROEN

Hashtag: #WINNFTHERO

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

