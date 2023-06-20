True Gamers to open 9 new Dubai game spaces

Arabian Post Staff

True Gamers, a worldwide network of eSports clubs, has partnered with UAE’s design company Baz Station Interiors, to open 9 new spaces soon in prime locations such as Dubai Mall, Blue Waters, and Jumeirah Beach Residence.

True Gamers has partnered with Baz Station Interiors to develop mobile interiors that can be transported and installed in various locations. Furthermore, True Gamers is committed to innovation and has recently launched the world’s first robot waiter dogs in Dubai, providing customers with a unique and memorable experience.

The company is expanding its club offerings beyond public locations and is committed to enhancing the infrastructure of private communities. One of these clubs is located in Damac Hills 2, an upscale residential community. The club boasts a range of cutting-edge amenities, including two high-fidelity driving simulators, two open PlayStation areas, twenty computers, and two VIP rooms with customizable lighting.

