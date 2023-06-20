logo
Just in:
Finally Prime Minister’s US Visit Seems To Be A Mega Show Of Emergent India // Sharjah Publishing City attracts major publishers at Seoul International Book Fair 2023 // The United Laboratories International Holdings Limited Applies for the Clinical Trial of its Class 1 Innovative New Drug UBT251 Injection // UAE President sends official COP28 Invite to President of Iraq // DBS survey: 93% of Hong Kong SMEs acknowledge the importance of digitalisation but 57% see funding as a major challenge // US SEC’s Lawsuits Against Binance And Coinbase Hit Cryptocurrency Market // Flynas orders 30 Airbus A320neos // India’s Grass-Root Democracy Is Under Threat From State Political Leadership // Kerry Logistics Network Launches Global LCL Solutions // Cong demands white paper, debate on LAC row with China // Bengal BJP civic poll candidates complain to governor // Technology Investment to Fast Track Global Enterprise Growth in Next 12 Months According to Expereo // Myopic Modi Eyes US Trip For ‘Peace In Ukraine’ As Manipur Burns // UAE condemns Israeli attacks on Jenin and its camp // JustCo Ignites “work-from-hospo” Trend with the Upcoming Launch of New Co-Working Centre at OCC, Bangkok’s tallest office building // Andertoons by Mark Anderson for Mon, 19 Jun 2023 // Just Released Film ‘Adipurush’ Is Undoubtedly A Saffron Friendly Project Gone Wrong // Heritage irreplaceable source of creativity in literature: Emirati, Korean writers // True Gamers to open 9 new Dubai game spaces // Patna Opposition meet to avoid tricky topics //
mobile-logo
HomeGamingTrue Gamers to open 9 new Dubai game spaces
Gaming
0 likes
75 seen
0 Comments

True Gamers to open 9 new Dubai game spaces

Arabian Post Staff

True Gamers, a worldwide network of eSports clubs, has partnered with UAE’s design company Baz Station Interiors, to open 9 new spaces soon in prime locations such as Dubai Mall, Blue Waters, and Jumeirah Beach Residence.

True Gamers has partnered with Baz Station Interiors to develop mobile interiors that can be transported and installed in various locations. Furthermore, True Gamers is committed to innovation and has recently launched the world’s first robot waiter dogs in Dubai, providing customers with a unique and memorable experience.

The company is expanding its club offerings beyond public locations and is committed to enhancing the infrastructure of private communities. One of these clubs is located in Damac Hills 2, an upscale residential community. The club boasts a range of cutting-edge amenities, including two high-fidelity driving simulators, two open PlayStation areas, twenty computers, and two VIP rooms with customizable lighting.

Also published on Medium.

Share

Comments

Related posts

Asian News by Media-Outreach
Asian News by Media-Outreach
Asian News by Media-Outreach
India
India
India
Arabian Post
Contact

Email: editor@thearabianpost.com

Editorial

K. Raveendran
Managing Editor
ravi@thearabianpost.com Tel: +971506259940

Saifur Rahman
Executive Editor
email: saif@thearabianpost.com

Technology and Wire News

Vishnu Raja
Contributor/CTO Techbillies
https://techbillies.com

Advertising Enquiries

For advertising opportunities please contact:

s.rahman@panasian1.com

Pan Asian Group, Office No. 535A, Al Ghurair Centre, Al Riqqa, Deira, Dubai, UAE

PO Box 39865

Phone: +9714 2281021

 

Arabian Post © 2014–2023, About Us | Contributors | Cookies | Privacy Policy | Advertise on Arabian Post | Submit Press Release

Just in:
India’s Indigo orders 500 Airbus A320s // Andertoons by Mark Anderson for Mon, 19 Jun 2023 // Just Released Film ‘Adipurush’ Is Undoubtedly A Saffron Friendly Project Gone Wrong // UAE President sends official COP28 Invite to President of Iraq // Flynas orders 30 Airbus A320neos // True Gamers to open 9 new Dubai game spaces // The United Laboratories International Holdings Limited Applies for the Clinical Trial of its Class 1 Innovative New Drug UBT251 Injection // Spackman Media Group Artist Son Suk-ku Stars In Upcoming Korean Theatre Production, ARMY ON A TREE // Patna Opposition meet to avoid tricky topics // JustCo Ignites “work-from-hospo” Trend with the Upcoming Launch of New Co-Working Centre at OCC, Bangkok’s tallest office building // Emirati, Korean journalists exploring relationship between reporting, creativity // Sharjah Publishing City attracts major publishers at Seoul International Book Fair 2023 // Finally Prime Minister’s US Visit Seems To Be A Mega Show Of Emergent India // Opposition Parties Optimistic About Success Of Patna Conclave On June 23 // Cong demands white paper, debate on LAC row with China // Andertoons by Mark Anderson for Tue, 20 Jun 2023 // Bengal BJP civic poll candidates complain to governor // UAE condemns Israeli attacks on Jenin and its camp // Myopic Modi Eyes US Trip For ‘Peace In Ukraine’ As Manipur Burns // DBS survey: 93% of Hong Kong SMEs acknowledge the importance of digitalisation but 57% see funding as a major challenge //