UAE clarifies five-year tourist visa eligibility

Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

The UAE has outlined the eligibility and application requirements for its five-year multiple-entry tourist visa, offering frequent travellers a longer-term alternative to standard short-stay permits.

The visa is open to applicants of all nationalities who meet the financial, documentation and travel conditions. It does not require sponsorship by a UAE resident, company, hotel or tourism agency, allowing travellers to apply directly through official immigration channels.

Designed mainly for tourists, frequent visitors, family visitors and business travellers, the permit remains valid for five years from its date of issue. Holders can enter the UAE multiple times during that period without applying for a separate visa before every journey.

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Each visit allows a stay of up to 90 days. The stay may be extended for a further 90 days, subject to immigration approval and the applicable extension procedures. A visitor’s total stay must not exceed 180 days in a calendar year.

Applicants must show that they maintained a bank balance of at least $4,000, or its equivalent in another currency, during the six months preceding the application. Six months of bank statements are required as supporting evidence. Immigration authorities may seek additional financial information when documents are unclear or balances fluctuate substantially.

Other mandatory documents include a passport valid for at least six months, a personal photograph, health insurance covering the UAE and proof of onward or return travel. Applicants should ensure that names, passport numbers and other personal details match across all documents, as discrepancies can delay processing or lead to rejection.

Applications can be submitted through the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security’s smart services platform. Travellers seeking a visa issued in Dubai may also use the General Directorate of Identity and Foreigners Affairs’ website, mobile application or approved customer service centres.

The process involves selecting the five-year multiple-entry tourist visa service, completing the electronic form, uploading the required documents and paying the specified charges. Applicants can track the request online, while approved visas are generally issued electronically.

The total cost varies depending on the issuing authority, service channel, insurance arrangements and financial guarantee requirements. Charges may include an application fee, visa issuance fee, smart-services fee and a refundable security deposit. Typing centres or authorised service providers may add administrative charges.

The security deposit is returned after the visa expires or is cancelled, provided the holder has no outstanding immigration violations, unpaid fines or other liabilities. Applicants should rely on fee information displayed by the official portal at the time of submission because charges and service components can change.

The visa’s five-year validity does not permit uninterrupted residence in the country. It is a visit permit and cannot be used as a substitute for employment, residence or investor status. Holders are not authorised to work unless they obtain the appropriate work permit and residence documentation.

Travellers must also observe the 90-day limit attached to each visit and the annual ceiling of 180 days. Entry and departure records are electronically monitored, making it important for visa holders to calculate their permitted stay accurately. Overstaying can result in daily fines and may affect future immigration applications.

The permit provides particular flexibility for parents and relatives of UAE residents, people attending recurring business meetings, property owners without residence status and travellers who visit for exhibitions, conferences, shopping or leisure. It may also reduce repeated paperwork and processing costs for people making several trips over an extended period.

Family members can submit individual applications, although each traveller must meet the documentary requirements. Financial proof may be examined separately, especially for adult applicants. Parents applying for children may be asked to provide birth certificates or other documents establishing the relationship.

Approval remains subject to immigration and security checks. Possession of the required bank balance and supporting documents does not guarantee the issuance of a visa. Authorities retain the discretion to request additional information, refuse an application or impose conditions based on the applicant’s circumstances and travel history.