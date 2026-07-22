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1win Breaks World Record by Bringing Football to the Top of Bogotá

BOGOTÁ, COLOMBIA – Media OutReach Newswire – 22 July 2026 – 1win, in partnership with Colombian football creators FUTTO, has officially set a world record by organizing the highest football match ever played on top of a building. The achievement was certified by World Record Certification (WRCAC) following a 3×3 match held on the helipad of Torre Colpatria, 196 meters above the streets of Bogotá.

1win Breaks World Record by Bringing Football to the Top of Bogotá

Inspired by the upbeats of the 2026 Football World Cup, “Fútbol en lo más alto” by 1win (“Football at the Highest Point”) transformed one of Bogotá’s most recognizable landmarks – Torre Colpatria – into a football pitch suspended 196 meters high above the city. The game became a genuine celebration of football culture and the FIFA World Cup finals.

The record-setting match, brought by 1win, featured six Colombian football creators known on Instagram as @alexanderr_0.0, @pablosierra.10, @fory_11_, @micrerosportoficial, @piqui05_, and @futsala.ok. The match was officiated by street football referee @aditstreetsoccer.

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“At 1win, we believe the most memorable moments happen when ambition meets creativity. ‘Fútbol en lo más alto’ was about taking the game to a completely new level. We aimed at celebrating the biggest football event of the decade — Football World Cup — and creating an experience that fans and, now, the record books will remember,” commented the owner of 1win on X.com.

The initiative highlights 1win’s approach to creating large-scale entertainment experiences that combine sport, culture, and innovative ideas. By turning an iconic city landmark into the venue for an officially certified world record, the brand continues to develop memorable activations designed to engage football fans around the world.

‘Fútbol en lo más alto’ at a Glance

  • World Record: Highest altitude football match played on top of a building
  • Location: Helipad of Torre Colpatria, Bogotá, Colombia
  • Height: 196 meters
  • Format: 3×3 football match
  • Certifier: World Record Certification
  • Partner: FUTTO
  • Sponsor: 1win

Hashtag: #1win

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About 1win

1win is an international crypto entertainment platform operating across multiple markets worldwide. The brand has active collaborations with international public figures, including football star Luis Suarez, martial artist Jon Jones, and Olympic champion and UFC fighter Gable Steveson. In 2026, 1win welcomed UFC legend Ilia Topuria and rapper Tyga as new members of the 1win VIP community.

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