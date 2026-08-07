Expanding Horizons: Uzbekistani Student Dulatkhan Charts His Future at CUHK

Uzbekistani Student Dulatkhan Charts His Future at CUHK

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 7 August 2026 – As global higher education evolves rapidly, Central Asian students are increasingly looking beyond traditional Western destinations. For Dulatkhan, a freshman from Uzbekistan, this search for academic rigour led him to The Chinese University of Hong Kong (CUHK) to pursue Information Engineering. Although unconventional for Uzbekistani students, Dulatkhan’s journey highlights how CUHK’s international reputation is reaching new global markets.

Hong Kong: A Launchpad for Engineering Ambitions

Choosing a university extends far beyond rankings. Hong Kong’s safety, welcoming environment, blend of cultures and natural landscapes first attracted Dulatkhan. However, it was CUHK’s holistic approach that solidified his choice: combining research excellence with the greenest campus in Hong Kong and a supportive community fostered by its unique collegiate system.

Building Skills Through Hands-On Learning

The Faculty of Engineering at CUHK has developed programmes designed to address the complexities of a technology-driven world. Its “explore first, specialise later” curriculum allowed Dulatkhan to build a strong foundation before focusing on a specific pathway. He has already developed a rock-paper-scissors robot, worked with Linux systems and mastered various programming languages. This practical training is supported by CUHK’s resources for self-driven learning, including comprehensive library facilities and accessible faculty advisors.

Thriving in the CUHK Community

Dulatkhan has immersed himself in campus life, participating in inter-college volleyball and Judo while exploring Hong Kong’s natural beauty through hikes. His passion for community leadership has evolved through his roles as an active member of the International Student Association and External Vice-President for the Central Asian Association. He regularly participates in career workshops, recruitment talks and the International Connection Programme, facilitating his integration into Hong Kong culture.

From CUHK to Hong Kong’s Tech Industry

Looking ahead, Dulatkhan plans to discover his specific research passions and target internships through CUHK’s career portal. His goal is to launch his career within Hong Kong’s technology sector, contributing to leading tech companies in this regional hub.

Programme Details: CUHK’s Information Engineering (IERG) Programme

Established in 1989 as the first of its kind in Hong Kong, CUHK’s IERG programme integrates Computer Science, Electronic Engineering, Data Science, Cybersecurity and Artificial Intelligence. Key highlights include:

Multi-Disciplinary Curriculum: Five Streams of Specialisation — Big Data, Telecommunications, Cyber Security, Networked Systems and Information Science.

Global Recognition: Ranked 37th globally in Computer Science and Electrical Engineering (QS World Rankings by Subject).

Practical Training: Foundational training in Mathematics, Signals, Data Structures and Computer Networks before advancing to specialised subjects.

Strong Career Outcomes: Approximately 90% of the programme’s 100 annual graduates secure positions at renowned companies including Deloitte, PwC, HSBC, JP Morgan Chase, Huawei, IBM and Lenovo.

For more information about CUHK’s Information Engineering programme, visit: https://www.ie.cuhk.edu.hk/ier

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