Abu Dhabi climate summit records over 1,000 registrations

Greenlogue/AP

Khalifa University has completed the main conference programme of the Abu Dhabi Climate Solutions Summit 2026, recording more than 1,000 registrations and accepting over 100 research posters focused on practical responses to climate change.

The university said the gathering brought together scientists, policymakers, investors, businesses and young innovators to examine how promising technologies could move beyond laboratories into affordable, commercially viable applications. Five dedicated youth sessions formed part of the programme, alongside discussions on water security and contributions by women scientists.

The conference sessions took place on 8 and 9 October at Khalifa University’s main campus. The wider summit was scheduled to continue on 10 October with a hackathon and awards ceremony, according to the organisers’ published programme.

Khalifa University said it would work with the Global Alliance of Universities on Climate and the Higher Education Climate Network of Networks to prepare recommendations identifying priorities from the discussions for international climate forums. It did not announce a timetable for releasing those recommendations.

Professor Ebrahim Al Hajri, the university’s president and general chair of the summit, said cooperation between research institutions, industry, policymakers and investors was essential to turning scientific advances into solutions for energy, water, industry and cities.

He said the university would continue developing these connections, with attention to whether innovations produced measurable benefits for society and the economy.

The event, organised by the university’s Research Institute for Resource Management and Sustainability and the UAE Universities Climate Network, received support from the Mubadala Youth Council. Its theme was From Climate Knowledge to Climate Action.

Participants examined obstacles that can prevent technologies from being adopted, including high costs, inadequate infrastructure, regulatory requirements, financing gaps, workforce shortages and public acceptance. Discussions emphasised that technical performance alone does not establish whether a climate solution can be deployed widely.

Professor Samuel Mao, senior director of the research institute and conference chair, said successful commercialisation required technologies to be affordable, scalable and responsive to actual demand. Appropriate financing and infrastructure were also necessary, he said.

A closing discussion led by Mao with venture capitalist Bill Shelander explored how researchers could identify customers, secure suitable investment at different development stages and design demonstration projects around commercial requirements rather than laboratory results alone.

The exchange addressed a central difficulty confronting climate technology developers: promising scientific discoveries may struggle to attract investment without evidence of commercial demand. Participants considered how financing arrangements and demonstration projects could help bridge that gap while allowing investors to assess technical feasibility and market prospects.

Water security featured prominently, with sessions examining technologies for securing supplies and extracting water from the atmosphere. Related discussions covered sustainable agriculture and food production, reflecting the links between water availability, energy requirements and climate resilience.

Speakers also examined how renewable electricity, nuclear energy, storage systems, power grids, hydrogen, carbon capture and energy efficiency could operate together. The discussions treated climate mitigation as a challenge involving interconnected systems rather than a competition between individual technologies.

Young participants took part in activities involving design simulations, short presentations, social media communication and discussions of artificial intelligence applications for climate problems. Other sessions considered polar environments and the consequences of climate change, allowing students to engage with both scientific questions and public communication.

A dedicated Women Scientists for Climate Solutions session highlighted women’s participation in research and technological development. The broader programme also covered climate-related health risks, sustainable materials, urban environments and community involvement in environmental initiatives.

The opening day included 22 conference sessions, keynote presentations and a high-level discussion of investment and scientific collaboration. Participants examined electric transport, energy storage, renewable power, carbon capture and technologies intended to improve the resilience of cities.

International university networks contributed sessions on cooperation between researchers and institutions. Conference co-chairs included Stephen Davison of the University of Cambridge and the Higher Education Climate Network of Networks, Jian Zhang of Tsinghua University and the Global Alliance of Universities on Climate, and Rasha Bayoumi of the University of Birmingham Dubai and the UAE Universities Climate Network.

Registration was free, and the summit’s programme covered 12 climate themes. Organisers had invited academics, students, entrepreneurs, investors, government representatives and civil society organisations to attend.