Angel Health Wan Chai Clinic Commences Operations, Providing General Practice, Health Check and Vaccination Services

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 25 September 2026 – Angel Health has commenced operations at the Wan Chai clinic, marking a further expansion of the medical service network. The Wan Chai clinic provides general practice consultations by registered doctors, together with health checks and vaccination services, covering everyday medical care, health assessment and preventive healthcare needs.

The Wan Chai clinic focuses on primary and everyday healthcare services. General practice consultations address common health concerns, while health check and vaccination services support medical and preventive healthcare needs across different age groups and stages of health.

General Practice Services for Common Health Needs

General practice services at the Wan Chai clinic are provided by registered doctors and cover assessment, consultation and follow-up for common health concerns and general illnesses, including common respiratory conditions, gastrointestinal conditions and other everyday physical symptoms.

Clinical assessment is arranged according to presenting symptoms and health conditions, with relevant examinations or follow-up recommendations provided according to medical needs.

Health Check Services for Different Stages of Life

Health check services are also available at the Wan Chai clinic, with general health assessments and relevant examination items arranged according to individual health requirements.

In addition to general health checks, the Wan Chai clinic provides pre-school physical examinations and related medical report services for young children, supporting health examination and documentation requirements before school admission. Examination arrangements are made according to applicable requirements and health conditions.

Vaccination Services Supporting Preventive Healthcare

Vaccination services are also available at the Wan Chai clinic. Vaccination arrangements are assessed according to factors including age, health conditions and vaccination history, supporting preventive healthcare needs at different stages of life.

The commencement of operations at the Wan Chai clinic further expands the Angel Health medical service network, with general practice consultations, health checks and vaccination services forming the principal service areas of the Wan Chai location.

Angel Health Wan Chai Clinic Information

Address:

Shop F, G/F, Spring Garden Mansion, 33 Spring Garden Lane, Wan Chai, Hong Kong

Opening Hours:

Monday to Friday: 09:00–13:00 / 14:00–19:00

Saturday: 09:00–13:00

Official Website:

https://www.angelhealthmedicalhk.com/

Hashtag: #Medical #Health #Life

https://www.angelhealthmedicalhk.com/

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Angel Health

Angel Health is a healthcare service provider in Hong Kong, providing general practice consultations, health checks, vaccination services and related healthcare services through different service locations to support everyday medical care, health assessment and preventive healthcare needs.