Adobe opens Premiere to Android with free 4K editing

Adobe has launched its Premiere mobile video editor on Android, offering free multi-track editing and watermark-free exports at resolutions up to 4K.

The app became available through Google Play on September 22 and is designed for devices running Android 13 or later with at least 5GB of RAM. Adobe says the core editing tools are free, with no advertising, forced login or upgrade prompts, while users can pay for additional cloud storage and generative artificial intelligence credits.

Premiere for Android gives users a multi-track timeline for combining video, music, voiceovers, text, graphics and effects. It supports frame-accurate trimming and includes controls to split, crop, merge, speed up, slow down, reverse or freeze footage, bringing a broader set of editing functions to phones than Adobe’s discontinued Premiere Rush app.

Exports can be produced at up to 4K without an Adobe watermark. Users can edit, save projects locally and export videos without creating an Adobe account, although sign-in is required for some services, including access to free Adobe Stock music and Firefly-powered generative AI tools.

Adobe has also included Enhance Audio, a one-tap feature intended to reduce background noise and improve the clarity of interviews, voiceovers and other speech recordings. Creators can add narration within the app and use templates, transitions, effects, music and other assets from Adobe Stock, their own files or audio extracted from video.

The Android release includes Firefly-based tools such as Generative Fill, Image-to-Video and Generate Sound Effects. These functions use generative credits, making them optional paid features once available credits are exhausted. Adobe says purchases are otherwise limited to extra generative credits and storage, leaving the principal editing and export functions available without a subscription.

The mobile application has been built specifically for Android rather than simply reproducing the desktop interface on a smaller display. Adobe says it has adapted the experience for different devices, including foldable phones, while keeping frequently used controls within easy reach on a touch screen.

It also supports direct sharing workflows intended to reduce the number of steps between editing and publishing.

The launch broadens Adobe’s effort to compete for creators who increasingly shoot, edit and publish video entirely from smartphones. The market already includes established mobile editors such as CapCut and newer creator-focused applications, making free access, 4K output and the absence of watermarks important points of differentiation for Premiere.

Adobe first brought the redesigned Premiere mobile app to the iPhone in September 2025 and said at the time that an Android version was being developed. The new application is positioned as the successor to Premiere Rush, Adobe’s earlier simplified editing product for mobile and desktop users.

Some capabilities available or planned elsewhere in the Premiere ecosystem are not yet present on Android. Adobe says Adobe Fonts, improved captions, keyframes, cropping, beat detection and the ability to continue a mobile project in Premiere on desktop are among features scheduled for later updates.

That means Android users can currently complete a full mobile edit and export it from the handset, but cannot yet transfer an unfinished Premiere mobile project directly into the desktop application for continued editing. Adobe’s support documentation also says cloud media can be accessed through services such as Google Drive, Dropbox and OneDrive, while project hand-off remains unavailable.

The app is being distributed in more than 150 countries. Compatibility still depends on the handset meeting Adobe’s software and memory requirements, which may exclude older phones and lower-memory devices even when they can run other mobile editing applications.

Independent hands-on testing published after the launch found controls for export resolution at 720p, 1080p and 4K, along with frame-rate options from 24 to 60 frames per second and selectable quality settings. The app also estimates output file size before export, helping users manage storage when rendering higher-resolution footage.