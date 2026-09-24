Thailand Unveils First National Semiconductor Strategy, Targets $80 Billion in Investment by 2050

Three-phase roadmap prioritizes photonics, power semiconductors, and sensors to advance the “Made in Thailand” chip initiative, targeting over 230,000 new jobs.

BANGKOK, THAILAND – Media OutReach Newswire – 24 September 2026 – Thailand has approved its first national strategy for the semiconductor and advanced electronics industry, establishing a long-term framework to build an integrated domestic ecosystem spanning chip research and design, front-end manufacturing, conventional and advanced assembly, packaging and testing, and high-value electronics applications.

Thailand Unveils First National Semiconductor Strategy

Approved on Thursday by the National Semiconductor and Advanced Electronics Policy Board, chaired by Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister, Mr. Ekniti Nitithanprapas, the strategy targets about $80 billion in cumulative investment and about $150 billion in annual industry revenue by 2050. It also aims to create more than 230,000 new jobs under Thailand’s long-term “Made in Thailand” chip initiative.

“This is Thailand’s first comprehensive national framework for building semiconductor capabilities and moving the country into higher-value activities across the global supply chain,” said Mr. Ekniti. “It gives investors a clear view of our technology priorities, infrastructure commitments and workforce-development plan through 2050.”

The roadmap will be implemented in three phases. By 2030, Thailand will reinforce its established assembly and testing base, scale advanced packaging capabilities and lay the foundations for front-end wafer production. By 2040, it will seek more anchor investors in upstream activities, including chip design, wafer fabrication and advanced-technology manufacturing, to fill gaps in the supply chain. By 2050, Thailand aims to have a complete domestic supply chain. Thai companies are expected to grow into local champions that co-develop innovation and hold key positions in the chain.

The strategy identifies three priority technology platforms aligned with Thailand’s industrial strengths and global demand: photonics for artificial intelligence, data centers and high-speed communications; power semiconductors for electric vehicles, energy-storage systems and power grids; and sensors, building on Thailand’s micro-electro-mechanical systems (MEMS) capabilities, for connected devices, automation, automotive, smart devices and medical applications.

Implementation will be supported through five coordinated mechanisms: tax incentives, grants and low-interest financing; high-skilled workforce development with industry and academic partners; upgraded research and chip-design infrastructure and partnerships between foreign and Thai companies; investment-ready infrastructure, including cluster sites, reliable water and electricity, clean energy and disaster-resilience systems; and regulatory reform and business facilitation for foreign investors and Thai suppliers including a broader market access through FTAs.

The board also approved a workforce program under the national strategy coordinated by the Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation with universities, research institutes, industry and international partners. By 2030, the program aims to develop 86,600 people, including 84,900 highly skilled personnel and approximately 1,700 advanced researchers, through specialized curricula, industry placements, overseas training, and programs for faculty members, researchers and technical instructors.

The strategy builds on strong investment momentum. From 2023 through the first half of 2026, the BOI received investment-promotion applications for 879 semiconductor and advanced electronics projects worth about $27.2 billion (909 billion baht). The projects span chip production at various stages, printed circuit boards (PCBs), hard disk drives, AI servers, networking and power-management equipment, and electronic parts for vehicles and office equipment.

Infineon Technologies, the world’s largest maker of power semiconductors and automotive chips, will open its first Thai factory in Samut Prakan on Oct. 1. The facility will produce and package advanced power modules for electric vehicles, energy storage, clean energy and advanced electronics. Infineon also plans to establish an R&D center, develop joint curricula with Thai educational institutions and employ more than 5,000 people in Thailand at full operation.

Thailand’s expanding ecosystem also includes Foxsemicon Integrated Technology in semiconductor-equipment supply, Analog Devices in analog and mixed-signal chips, Zhen Ding Technology in printed circuit boards, Terahop in optical communications, and Malaysian Pacific Industries (MPI) in semiconductor assembly, packaging and testing.

“The ‘Made in Thailand’ chip initiative will bring together the country’s technology, infrastructure, investment and talent through a strong, coordinated and comprehensive national plan to turn this ambition into reality,” said Mr. Narit Therdsteerasukdi, Secretary General of the Thailand Board of Investment (BOI). “For semiconductor investors, specialized talent is as critical to site selection as infrastructure and incentives. The strategy is also designed to provide a dependable workforce pipeline for faster ramp-up and long-term expansion.”

Note: Investment, revenue and job figures are strategy targets. The U.S. dollar equivalent of 909 billion baht is based on an exchange rate of approximately 33.44 baht per dollar.

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Thailand Board of Investment (BOI)

Established in 1966, the Office of the Board of Investment (BOI) has continuously played an essential role for over 60 years in promoting value-adding investment for the country, from both foreign and Thai investors, to enhance national competitiveness and drive towards a new era of sustainable and balanced growth.

Investment Services Center- PR Section, The Office of the Board of Investment (BOI)

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