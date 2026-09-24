Iran submits ceasefire roadmap tied to Hormuz reopening

Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

Iran has presented the United States with a proposed regional ceasefire framework that would halt attacks on Arab states, gradually reopen the Strait of Hormuz and set a timetable for broader negotiations aimed at ending the conflict, according to officials briefed on the diplomatic effort.

The proposal, conveyed during talks around the United Nations General Assembly in New York, envisages a ceasefire lasting as long as 60 days while Washington and Tehran work through disputes over security, sanctions and shipping. It also calls for an end to the US blockade of Iran, although President Donald Trump has indicated that any easing of pressure would depend on Tehran first demonstrating what Washington regards as sufficient goodwill.

US special envoy Steve Witkoff confirmed that American and Iranian delegations held lengthy discussions through mediators who moved between the two sides. He said the round had been completed and expressed hope that it would prove constructive, while stressing that mediation would continue.

The discussions involved Qatar, Pakistan and Egypt, which have sought to prevent further escalation and create a pathway towards more substantive negotiations. Accounts of the format differed, with some officials describing direct contact between senior representatives and others saying the exchanges were conducted mainly through intermediaries.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi was the senior Tehran representative involved in the New York diplomacy. President Masoud Pezeshkian, addressing the General Assembly, said Iran was ready for dialogue, diplomacy and negotiations but would not accept what he described as the language of force.

A central element of the Iranian plan is a phased reopening of the Strait of Hormuz, the strategic waterway through which a major share of global seaborne oil and liquefied natural gas trade passes. Shipping restrictions and attacks in and around the strait have disrupted energy flows and raised costs for import-dependent economies.

Iranian officials had already signalled that Tehran could reopen the waterway within days if the United States reduced military pressure and lifted its blockade on Iranian ports. The roadmap now links that step to a wider temporary truce and a defined negotiating process rather than treating Hormuz as a stand-alone issue.

The proposal also provides for a halt to Iranian attacks on Arab neighbours, a point of particular importance to Gulf governments that have faced missile and drone threats during the conflict. Arab states have pushed for de-escalation while also insisting that commercial shipping routes and critical infrastructure be protected.

Trump, speaking at the United Nations, called for Iran’s economic isolation to continue until Tehran stopped attacks on commercial shipping, abandoned its nuclear ambitions and ended support for armed groups Washington designates as terrorist organisations. His administration has maintained heavy military and financial pressure while leaving open the possibility of negotiations.

The diplomatic initiative comes amid renewed efforts by Gulf and Arab governments to create a broader regional security arrangement that could reduce the risk of repeated military escalation. Qatar, Egypt and Pakistan have each maintained channels with both Washington and Tehran, giving them a central role in the latest contacts.

One unresolved issue is whether the United States would agree to lift or substantially ease the blockade during the proposed ceasefire. Tehran has made relief from economic and maritime pressure a core condition for further movement, while Washington has so far insisted that Iranian actions must precede major concessions.

Another issue is sequencing. Iran is seeking an agreed timetable so that negotiations begin while the temporary ceasefire is in force, reducing the risk that either side returns to military action before talks gain momentum. The roadmap is intended to organise those talks around the most urgent disputes first, including Hormuz, attacks on neighbouring states and US pressure measures.

Japan, which relies heavily on crude shipments passing through Hormuz, has urged that countries dependent on the strait and relevant international bodies be included in discussions over restoring normal navigation. Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi said Tokyo would continue diplomatic efforts aimed at early de-escalation across the Middle East.

No formal agreement had been announced by Thursday, leaving mediators to bridge differences over the order of reciprocal steps and the guarantees attached to any pause in hostilities.