Animated magical-girl pilot lands free on YouTube

Kiana Khansmith’s independently created series Pretty Pretty Please I Don’t Want to Be a Magical Girl has released a fully animated first episode on YouTube, with Canada’s Mercury Filmworks providing animation for the 11-minute production.

The episode, titled I Don’t Want to Be a Magical Girl, became freely available on September 4 and marks a significant production upgrade for a project that first drew an audience through storyboard-based animatics. Khansmith created, wrote and directed the series, which follows 15-year-old Aika, a Black and Japanese teenager who wants an ordinary school life after becoming disillusioned with her duties as a magical guardian.

Mercury Filmworks’ involvement was disclosed earlier this year after the release of the second episode animatic. The Ottawa-based studio is known for work on acclaimed productions including Hilda, Centaurworld and The Ghost and Molly McGee, and its participation has brought full professional animation to Khansmith’s original pilot.

The new version retains the central premise that helped the project gain an online following: Aika is highly capable as a magical girl but no longer wants the role assigned to her. Her resistance is played partly for comedy, while the story also examines exhaustion, loss of motivation and the tension between personal choice and obligations imposed by others.

Aika begins the episode determined to approach her first day at a new high school as a normal teenager. She quickly befriends Zira, an enthusiastic fan of magical-girl fiction who does not initially know Aika’s secret. Their routine is disrupted by Hoshi, Aika’s star-shaped companion, and by the arrival of Eclipse, a rival seeking the Star Guardian.

Forced to reveal her powers, Aika transforms with little of the ceremony normally associated with the genre. She then uses Hoshi’s wish-granting ability to summon an unexpectedly mundane weapon, a lead pipe, and defeats Eclipse. The sequence establishes the programme’s comic style while underlining Aika’s impatience with a role that other characters regard as extraordinary.

The series draws on familiar conventions of Japanese magical-girl stories, including transformation, concealed identities, supernatural companions and destiny-driven missions, but places greater emphasis on a protagonist who questions whether those expectations should define her life. Khansmith has described the project as partly rooted in her own experience working in professional animation and in questions about maintaining passion when creative work becomes an obligation.

That approach has prompted comparisons with occupational burnout, though the series remains a fictional comedy rather than a clinical treatment of the subject. The World Health Organisation classifies burnout as an occupational phenomenon associated with chronic workplace stress that has not been successfully managed, including exhaustion, mental distance from work and reduced professional efficacy.

Representation is also central to the production. Aika is Black and Japanese, and the story treats that background as an ordinary part of her identity rather than as a separate explanatory plot. The character’s design and casting broaden the range of protagonists commonly seen in Western animation influenced by Japanese anime.

The original animatic of the first episode was released in February 2025 and attracted millions of views, helping the project develop a substantial online community before a conventional broadcaster or streaming platform became involved. A second animatic, I Want to Be a Normal Girl, followed on January 31 this year and ended with the announcement that Mercury Filmworks would animate the first episode.

Khansmith’s model reflects a route increasingly visible in independent animation, where creators establish characters, audiences and proof-of-concept episodes online before seeking larger production partnerships. The project’s audience developed through YouTube and social media, where Khansmith has continued to post artwork and material expanding the characters and world.

The production also reverses the usual path from studio commission to audience building. Khansmith first demonstrated demand independently, while the studio partnership arrived after the pilot had already established its characters and tone. That sequence has made the project an example of how online animation can move from rough visual storytelling to studio-quality execution without abandoning the creator-led format that generated its following or transferring the finished episode behind a paid platform.