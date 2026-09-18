flydubai broadens pilot training with academy partnerships

Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

flydubai has partnered with Egnatia Aviation and Skyborne Airline Academy to expand flight instruction for the first cadet batches of its Ab Initio Pilot Training Programme, strengthening a pipeline designed to feed qualified first officers into the Dubai carrier’s growing operation.

The two academies will provide practical flight training for selected candidates working towards a Multi-Crew Pilot Licence, or MPL. Cadets completing the pathway are expected to progress into flydubai’s flight operations after meeting the programme’s training and qualification requirements.

The agreement gives flydubai access to established training infrastructure in Europe and the United States while retaining its own ground-school, simulator and operational training capabilities in Dubai. The carrier said the arrangement forms part of a longer-term plan to secure the pilots required for an expanding fleet and network.

Chief Executive Officer Ghaith Al Ghaith said the partnership would help the airline build the capabilities needed for long-term growth and operational expansion. He said working with Egnatia and Skyborne would strengthen the Ab Initio programme and prepare cadets to move into the airline’s flight operations.

Captain Ahmad Bin Huzaim, flydubai’s Senior Vice President of Flight Operations and Crew Training, said the programme had attracted interest from applicants around the world. He said the two academies would give trainees access to experienced instructors and training infrastructure in Europe and the US while supporting the standards applied in flydubai’s own operations.

The Ab Initio programme was launched in May 2025 as an integrated route for aspiring pilots with no previous airline flying experience. It covers ground school, simulator sessions and flight instruction before successful trainees advance towards line training. flydubai’s careers portal describes the course as an MPL pathway and states that it is self-sponsored for non-UAE nationals.

Candidates shortlisted for the inaugural intake are aged between 17 and 28 and come from several countries, including the UAE, Australia, Brazil, Canada, Germany, India, Kenya and the United Kingdom. The airline has not disclosed the number of cadets in the first batches or the financial terms of the academy agreements.

Egnatia Aviation offers training ranging from private pilot licences to advanced professional qualifications. flydubai said its programmes used for the partnership are approved by the UAE General Civil Aviation Authority and the European Union Aviation Safety Agency.

Egnatia Chief Executive George Zografakis said the agreement would support flydubai by preparing pilots to meet the airline’s safety, skill and performance requirements. He described the selection of Egnatia as recognition of the training standards delivered by the academy.

Skyborne, which operates commercial pilot training programmes and is certified by the UAE General Civil Aviation Authority, will also handle flight instruction for the cadets. Chief Executive Lee Woodward said the academy expected to train a geographically diverse group and would focus on safety, technical proficiency and preparation for airline operations.

The external training partnerships complement flydubai’s 38,000-square-foot Flight Training Centre, which is equipped with four Boeing 737 full-flight simulators. The centre supports the airline’s effort to increase in-house pilot development capacity and provides simulator training as cadets move from foundational instruction towards operating the carrier’s aircraft.

Pilot recruitment has become more important as flydubai adds aircraft and prepares for a broader fleet. The airline operates nearly 100 Boeing 737 aircraft across more than 125 destinations and has more than 300 aircraft on order. Those commitments include 30 Boeing 787 Dreamliners, with deliveries scheduled to begin in early 2028.

flydubai also expects 11 additional Boeing 737 aircraft to be delivered before the end of 2026. Its workforce has grown to about 7,000 employees representing 144 nationalities, including more than 1,520 qualified pilots, while recruitment continues across operational roles.

The carrier’s current Boeing 737 fleet includes Next-Generation 737-800s and Boeing 737 MAX aircraft. The addition of the 787 will introduce a second aircraft family to flydubai’s operation, increasing the importance of a sustained training pipeline as the airline prepares crews for further growth.