Ajman property exhibition logs AED226 million third-day deals

Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

Ajman Real Estate Investment Exhibition 2026 recorded 344 property transactions worth AED226 million on its third day, as visitor numbers reached 6,936 at Emirates Hospitality Hall.

The figures were announced as the fourth edition of the exhibition continued in Ajman on Wednesday, with the Ajman Land and Real Estate Regulation Department citing strong participation from investors, developers and property specialists. The event had originally been scheduled to close on September 16, but organisers extended it by one day to Thursday, September 17, following the turnout.

Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Ajman Land and Real Estate Regulation Department, ordered the extension, with the exhibition remaining open from 10am until 8pm on its additional day. The department said the event was drawing leading property development companies as well as officials, decision-makers, experts and other industry participants.

The third-day transaction figure followed activity reported a day earlier, when the exhibition recorded 310 property deals valued at AED208 million and 5,270 visitors. The department did not present the two sets of figures as a cumulative transaction total, and its third-day announcement described 344 transactions worth AED226 million as the figure for that stage of the event.

Wednesday’s programme also included the presentation of the Real Estate Classification Programme Awards, with Sheikh Abdulaziz honouring winners during a ceremony marking the sixth edition of the classification initiative.

Sheikh Abdulaziz said the programme was intended to support development of the property sector by improving the performance of real estate development companies and brokerage offices. He also linked the initiative to efforts to improve standards and quality of life in residential communities.

The exhibition has combined sales and investment activity with discussions on property ownership, technology and regulation. Sessions during the event have addressed real estate innovation, the use of digital currencies and blockchain in property transactions, the Golden Visa and an Ajman ownership package developed with the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security.

Organisers have also staged interactive competitions and other public activities alongside the business programme. A draw for a fully equipped apartment for a person of determination in Ajman was held during the second day in cooperation with the Mashaghel Centre for Vocational Rehabilitation and Employment, which is affiliated with the Ministry of Community Development.

The exhibition was opened on September 14 by Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of the Executive Council, under the patronage of Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman. It is the fourth consecutive edition organised by the land and real estate department.

Omar bin Omair Al Muhairi, Director-General of the department, said ahead of the opening that the exhibition was designed to showcase Ajman’s investment potential, property projects and opportunities available to investors and other market participants. He cited flexible regulations, infrastructure and government services among the factors supporting property activity in the emirate.

The previous edition attracted 4,082 visitors and recorded 891 transactions worth more than AED442 million, according to figures released by the department. The higher visitor count announced by the third day of this year’s exhibition therefore exceeded attendance reported for the entire previous edition, although the transaction values cover different reporting periods and are not directly comparable.

Ajman’s broader property market has also posted higher transaction volumes this year. Department statistics for the first half of 2026 showed 6,815 real estate transactions worth more than AED10.8 billion. Of these, 5,435 were trading transactions valued at AED7.64 billion, while 969 mortgage transactions exceeded AED1.88 billion.

The department said the highest-value sale during the first six months was AED215 million in Al Amera, while the largest mortgage transaction, worth AED123.5 million, was registered in Liwara 1. Emirates City ranked as the most actively traded major project, followed by City Towers and Ajman One.