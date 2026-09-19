logo
0 likes

Cross-border property flows accelerate across global markets

Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

Cross-border investment in commercial property rose 56 per cent to $71.8 billion in the first half of 2026, with stronger activity in Asia and Europe helping international deals outpace the broader recovery in global real estate transactions.

Data from property consultancy JLL showed overseas investment into Asian property quadrupled to $19.3 billion, while cross-border investment in Europe increased 31 per cent to $39.9 billion. The figures point to a marked revival in international capital deployment after a prolonged period in which high interest rates, valuation uncertainty and tighter financing conditions constrained transactions.

The improvement was more pronounced than the rise in overall commercial property dealing. Separate MSCI data showed global building transactions increased 10 per cent year on year to $604.6 billion during the same six-month period, indicating that cross-border investors returned to the market at a faster pace than domestic buyers overall.

Premium office assets were among the beneficiaries. JLL said international investors became more active in major European cities including London and Milan, reflecting renewed interest in well-located buildings with strong occupancy prospects and high-quality tenants.

Fraser Bowen, a director in JLL’s capital markets business, said there had been “a re-emergence of the office sector”, with foreign buyers showing greater willingness to pursue large transactions in established markets. Office investment has also strengthened more broadly across Europe, where separate CBRE figures showed total real estate investment reached €116 billion in the first half, 10 per cent higher than a year earlier.

Singapore recorded the largest cross-border commercial property investment volume globally, attracting $8.7 billion during the first six months, according to JLL. The city-state has also been a major contributor to the wider rebound in Asia-Pacific property markets, where investment activity reached its strongest first-half level in several years.

JLL’s regional figures showed Asia-Pacific commercial real estate investment totalling $92.5 billion in the first half, up 35 per cent year on year. The second quarter alone produced $45.5 billion of transactions, a 38 per cent increase, while the first quarter had already delivered record activity for that period.

The return of international money has coincided with improving liquidity in several property segments. JLL said global capital markets activity strengthened through the second quarter as debt markets remained active, capital became more available for deployment and larger transactions returned. Its research also indicated that investment growth broadened across retail, industrial and logistics properties, hotels and offices.

The office recovery nevertheless remains selective. Buyers have concentrated on prime buildings, major cities and assets where income visibility is relatively strong, rather than returning uniformly across the sector. High vacancy levels in some markets, uneven leasing demand and refinancing pressures continue to influence pricing and investment decisions.

Borrowing costs are also emerging as a potential constraint on the pace of cross-border transactions during the second half. Commercial property values and deal volumes remain sensitive to interest rates because acquisitions are frequently financed with debt and because higher bond yields can reduce the relative attraction of property income.

Bowen said transaction volumes remain closely correlated with interest rates, suggesting the acceleration recorded in the first half may face pressure if financing becomes more expensive. JLL’s latest global market assessment similarly identified higher rates and geopolitical uncertainty as risks, even as it described investment sales activity and credit markets as increasingly aligned.

Regional differences remain substantial. Europe has seen foreign capital return strongly to several large markets, while Asia has benefited from large transactions in highly liquid centres. Italy, for example, recorded about €7.8 billion of real estate investment in the first half, with international investors accounting for 75 per cent of the total, according to JLL.

Other Asian markets have also reported stronger transaction activity, although the balance between domestic and foreign investors varies sharply. Some markets continue to be driven mainly by local institutions, developers and private capital, while cross-border buyers have focused on assets offering scale, stable income or opportunities to reposition buildings.

Notice an issue?

Arabian Post strives to deliver the most accurate and reliable information to its readers. If you believe you have identified an error or inconsistency in this article, please don't hesitate to contact our editorial team at editor[at]thearabianpost[dot]com. We are committed to promptly addressing any concerns and ensuring the highest level of journalistic integrity.

Loading next story…

Related news

Just in:
Odisha maps ₹2.1tn investment plan with IHC, Adani // PeckBirdy traffic reaches enterprise networks through casino decoys // Software shares regain ground on earnings, AI caution // UN council affirms Saudi defence rights amid Houthi attacks // flydubai broadens pilot training with academy partnerships // Aldar sets Saadiyat Grove for Q4 opening // KSrelief broadens orphan assistance in Djibouti // South Korea rejects combat deployment in Iran war // Fed will collide with the mother of all AI credit bubble // RatHat malware harnesses AI to target banking data // Civil Defence lifts Riyadh and Al-Kharj danger warning // Westinghouse pursues $50 billion-plus valuation in US IPO // Kerala Tourism spotlights Gulf market at Dubai fair // NATS gains ground as teams rethink RabbitMQ // UN mission identifies grounds for US war-crime finding // US blacklists BitBank over Iran-linked crypto transfers // ADIA secures stake in NSE anchor allocation // Hong Kong’s Chief Executive takes to the airwaves to discuss his strategic vision for development under the city’s First Five-Year Plan // Finding a Second Home: Indian Student Aashni Rungta Pursues Business Excellence at CUHK // Bitcoin hashrate rebounds after prolonged mining slump //