Kerala Tourism spotlights Gulf market at Dubai fair

Kerala Tourism has stepped up its outreach to Gulf travellers at Arabian Travel Market 2026 in Dubai, using the four-day trade fair to present the state’s backwaters, wellness products, culture, nature and adventure experiences to buyers and industry partners.

Tourism Minister P. C. Vishnunadh visited the Kerala pavilion at the Dubai World Trade Centre and met UAE Minister of Economy and Tourism Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri as the state sought to deepen engagement with one of its most important overseas visitor markets. He was accompanied by Tourism Secretary Biju K.

Vishnunadh said the Middle East remained significant for Kerala because of the state’s longstanding links with the UAE and the region’s importance to its tourism economy. He said Arabian Travel Market provided an opportunity for tourism businesses to understand changing demand, identify emerging opportunities and present packages designed for Gulf travellers.

Kerala Tourism said 26,255 visitors from the UAE travelled to the state in 2025, underlining the market’s value as it looks to expand international arrivals and strengthen demand beyond peak seasons.

The state’s 69-square-metre pavilion, carrying the theme “Green Peace – Yalla Kerala”, used imagery of hill stations and green landscapes alongside displays promoting established and emerging tourism products. The presentation placed emphasis on Kerala as a year-round destination, with Ayurveda and wellness, beaches, backwaters, cultural experiences and adventure travel forming key parts of the pitch.

Vishnunadh also met Sudhir Sreedharan, senior vice-president of flydubai, and officials of the Dubai Police Authority during his visit. The meetings came as Kerala Tourism used the event not only for destination promotion but also for business networking with airlines, tour operators and travel-sector partners.

Six tourism businesses from Kerala joined the pavilion as co-exhibitors: Kairali – The Ayurvedic Healing Village in Palakkad, The Elephant Court in Thekkady, Somatheeram Ayurveda Group, Intersight Tours and Travels, Santamonica Tours and Travels, and Gateway Malabar Holidays. Their participation gave buyers access to accommodation, wellness and tour products directly from operators.

Arabian Travel Market 2026, held from September 14 to 17, brought together tourism authorities, airlines, hospitality companies, tour operators and other travel businesses from the Middle East and overseas markets. Organisers positioned the 33rd edition as a platform for commercial partnerships, destination marketing and discussion of travel trends.

The UAE used ATM to launch “Visit UAE”, its first unified federal tourism identity, bringing the seven emirates under a single national tourism platform. Abdulla bin Touq said the initiative was intended to present the country as an integrated destination and support stronger cooperation across tourism.

Kerala’s Gulf-focused campaign extended beyond the exhibition floor. At a Kerala travel meet in Dubai built around the same “Green Peace – Yalla Kerala” theme, officials and private-sector participants held business-to-business meetings with UAE-based buyers.

Tourism Secretary Biju K presented Kerala’s destination portfolio and invited travel-industry representatives to Kerala Travel Mart 2026, while the state highlighted its appeal across leisure, wellness, culture and nature-based travel. The engagement was designed to convert destination visibility into business links with tour operators and distributors serving Gulf customers.

Kerala has been placing greater emphasis on the Arab market because demand from the region often overlaps with the state’s monsoon and shoulder seasons, when Ayurveda, wellness and nature-based travel can help spread visitor flows more evenly through the year.

That approach also reflects growing competition among destinations for Gulf travellers, who have access to extensive direct and one-stop air connectivity through Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Doha and other regional hubs. Kerala’s strategy at the fair focused on product differentiation rather than a single tourism segment, combining established attractions with experiential offerings.

The Maldives also maintained a presence at the Dubai event, with 165 industry representatives from 74 tourism companies participating alongside official tourism bodies. Its delegation used the fair to pursue airline partnerships and destination marketing agreements aimed at improving connectivity and widening market reach.