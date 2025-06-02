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Aramco’s $5bn Bond Sale Highlights Investor Appetite Amid Market Volatility

Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

Saudi Aramco has successfully raised $5 billion through a three-part dollar-denominated bond issuance, marking its return to the international debt market. The offering comprises five-year, ten-year, and thirty-year tranches, with the longest maturity attracting nearly half of the total proceeds.

The 30-year tranche, amounting to approximately $2.5 billion, was priced at a spread of 185 basis points over U.S. Treasuries, reflecting strong investor demand despite prevailing market uncertainties. The five-year and ten-year tranches were priced at spreads of 80 and 130 basis points over Treasuries, respectively. These tighter spreads indicate robust confidence in Aramco’s creditworthiness and the broader appeal of long-dated corporate debt.

Aramco’s bond sale comes amid a backdrop of heightened volatility in the U.S. Treasury market, with 30-year yields fluctuating due to concerns over fiscal policy and rising national debt. Despite these challenges, investors have shown a keen interest in long-term corporate bonds, as evidenced by similar issuances from Alphabet, Siemens, and Snam, which have also been well-received.

The success of Aramco’s bond offering underscores a broader trend where investors are seeking higher yields through long-duration corporate debt, even as government bond yields remain volatile. This shift is partly driven by the search for stable returns in a low-interest-rate environment and concerns over inflation and fiscal sustainability.

Aramco’s move aligns with its strategic objectives under Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 plan, aiming to diversify the kingdom’s economy beyond oil. The funds raised are expected to support Aramco’s international expansion and investment in non-oil sectors, reinforcing its commitment to long-term growth and diversification.

The bond issuance also reflects Aramco’s proactive approach to capital management, leveraging favourable market conditions to secure funding at competitive rates. By tapping into the global debt market, Aramco demonstrates its financial resilience and adaptability in navigating complex economic landscapes.

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