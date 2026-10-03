Etihad weighs legal response to Manchester City ruling

Etihad Airways is seeking legal advice on possible action after rejecting implications arising from an independent commission’s findings that Manchester City used improper commercial arrangements to breach Premier League financial rules.

The Abu Dhabi airline, Manchester City’s principal commercial partner since 2009, said it “categorically rejects any finding, conclusion or implication” suggesting that it had ever participated in improper arrangements. Etihad said it was considering the legal options and recourse available to protect its interests after reviewing the commission’s published opinion and the Premier League’s communication of the findings.

Etihad also criticised the process, saying the Premier League had not contacted or engaged with the airline during proceedings linked to the commission’s examination. It said this meant it had no opportunity to be represented, supply relevant information or address material that could be interpreted as reflecting adversely on the company.

The airline said it was deeply concerned about the public presentation of the case, arguing that a lack of clarity and selective disclosure had created damaging implications even though Etihad was not named in the redacted findings published by the league. It said the Premier League should take responsibility for the consequences of the way the findings were communicated.

The dispute follows the independent commission’s decision that Manchester City committed serious breaches of the Premier League’s financial regulations over nine seasons from 2009-10 to 2017-18. The league said the commission found that the club arranged contracts with several commercial partners that misrepresented the true agreements between the parties and relied on other such arrangements to inflate revenue and reduce costs.

According to the Premier League’s statement on the decision, the commission concluded that the commercial arrangements formed part of a disguised funding scheme. Under the scheme described by the commission, commercial partners were required to pay only part of relevant sponsorship fees, while the remainder was funded by Abu Dhabi United Group Investment & Development, the company that owned Manchester City.

The commission also found that City filed misstated accounts, concealed the true state of its finances from auditors and football regulators, and breached Premier League and UEFA spending limits. Three of four charges alleging failures to co-operate fully and in utmost good faith with the league’s investigation were also upheld.

The Premier League said the schemes had the effect of artificially increasing revenue and reducing costs by more than £900 million during the period examined. The findings followed disciplinary charges brought against Manchester City in February 2023 after a league investigation lasting several years.

Manchester City has rejected the commission’s conclusions and maintains that it is innocent of the accusations. The club said it was disappointed and surprised by the findings and has indicated that it will challenge them through the available appeal process. Sanctions have not yet been imposed and are to be considered separately.

Etihad’s intervention adds a commercial dimension to a dispute that had principally centred on Manchester City and the Premier League. The airline’s name has been closely associated with the club for more than 15 years, including through shirt sponsorship and the naming rights for the Etihad Stadium.

Etihad said its relationship with Manchester City remained strong and that it was proud of the long-running partnership. It also said it stood with the club, its supporters and the wider Etihad community while Manchester City challenges the commission’s conclusions.

The airline’s statement focused particularly on procedural fairness and the reputational implications of the published findings. It said conclusions capable of being interpreted as adverse to Etihad had emerged without the company being given an opportunity by the Premier League to provide information or ensure the accuracy of material used in the process.

The commission’s ruling does not itself determine what sporting punishment Manchester City may face. That question is subject to a separate stage of the disciplinary process, while the club’s challenge to the findings could affect the timetable for any final outcome.