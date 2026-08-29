Bayut brings conversational AI to property searches

Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

Bayut has launched an artificial intelligence-powered search feature that allows UAE property seekers to describe the homes they want in everyday language, reducing their dependence on conventional menus and filters.

Called AI Search, the tool lets buyers, tenants and investors enter detailed requests covering location, budget, property type, number of bedrooms, amenities and lifestyle preferences. A user could, for example, ask for a two-bedroom apartment in Dubai Marina with a sea view below a specified budget or a villa in Dubai Hills Estate with a garden and home office.

The system also permits users to refine their requirements through follow-up instructions instead of abandoning a search and starting again. A property seeker can change the price range, preferred neighbourhood or desired facilities during the same interaction, bringing the experience closer to a conversation with an estate agent than a conventional database search.

The feature is now prominently integrated into Bayut’s property platform, where users are invited to search for their preferred homes with AI while retaining the option of using established filters for buying and renting. The service can process requests such as studios with balconies within a budget or family villas with gardens and parking near particular districts.

Its introduction marks another stage in Bayut’s expanding use of generative AI. The Dubai-based portal introduced BayutGPT in 2023 as an AI property assistant capable of answering market questions and recommending homes. Earlier this year, Bayut also became the first UAE-based real estate platform to make its property discovery service available as an app on ChatGPT.

The ChatGPT integration, launched on June 1, allows users to find listings by describing requirements including location, budget, size, bedroom count and property category. That initiative extended Bayut’s listings beyond its own website and applications into conversational AI environments where consumers increasingly research purchases and compare alternatives.

AI Search takes that approach directly into Bayut’s core property-search interface. The distinction is significant because users no longer need to move to a separate AI assistant to initiate a natural-language property query. The portal can combine conversational requests with its underlying inventory and property data while allowing traditional search tools to remain available.

The development comes as technology assumes a larger role in the UAE’s property sector, covering valuations, transaction data, digital payments, brokerage services and investment analysis. Dubai has encouraged wider adoption of property technology as part of efforts to increase transparency and strengthen its position as an international real estate investment centre.

That digital shift is taking place within one of the world’s most active property markets. Dubai recorded AED252 billion in total real estate transactions during the first quarter of 2026, a 31 per cent year-on-year rise in value, while the number of transactions increased 6 per cent to 60,303.

Property sales during the first half of the year reached about AED286.4 billion across more than 79,000 transactions. At the same time, developers completed 104 projects worth more than AED111 billion, compared with 75 projects valued at AED73 billion during the corresponding period of 2025. More than 24,500 residential units were completed during the six months.

Growing transaction volumes, a broad range of off-plan developments and sharp differences in prices between neighbourhoods have made property discovery increasingly complex. AI-assisted search offers portals an opportunity to interpret requirements that do not fit neatly into individual filters, such as commuting needs, views, outdoor space or combinations of location and lifestyle preferences.

Bayut, founded in 2008 and part of Dubizzle Group Holdings Limited, has built its technology strategy around property verification, market information and search tools. Its products include TruCheck for listings, TruEstimate for property valuations, transaction information, map-based searches and tools designed for brokers and agencies.