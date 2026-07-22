Court freezes Paramount Warner deal over competition fears

A US federal judge has ordered Paramount Skydance to suspend its proposed takeover of Warner Bros. Discovery for at least 14 days, giving a coalition of states time to pursue claims that the transaction would unlawfully weaken competition across film, television and streaming markets.

US District Judge Araceli Martínez-Olguín issued the temporary restraining order in Oakland, California, preventing the companies from completing or implementing the merger until August 3. A hearing on whether to impose a longer preliminary injunction has been scheduled for that date.

The decision marks an early victory for 12 states challenging one of the largest media combinations in Hollywood history. The coalition, led by California, argues that bringing Paramount and Warner Bros. Discovery under common ownership would eliminate a major competitor, reduce consumer choice and give the combined company greater power over cinemas, cable distributors, creative workers and advertisers.

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The transaction carries an equity value of about $81 billion and an enterprise value of roughly $110 billion when debt is included. It would place Paramount Pictures, Warner Bros., CBS, CNN, HBO, Showtime, Nickelodeon, Discovery and several other entertainment businesses within a single corporate group.

The merged company would also control the Paramount+ and HBO Max streaming services, extensive film and television libraries and franchises including Harry Potter, DC Comics, Game of Thrones, Mission: Impossible and Top Gun.

Martínez-Olguín found that the states had made a strong initial showing that the combination could substantially reduce competition. The court also accepted that allowing integration to begin could produce harm that would be difficult to reverse if the states ultimately prevailed.

The order does not decide whether the acquisition violates antitrust law. It preserves the companies as separate businesses while the court examines the states’ request for a broader injunction that could keep the deal on hold throughout the litigation.

Paramount has maintained that the businesses are complementary and that greater scale is needed to compete with technology-led entertainment platforms. The company argues that the merger would strengthen investment in films, television programmes and streaming products rather than restrict output.

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It has also pledged to maintain separate creative pipelines and release about 30 theatrical films annually. Supporters of the deal contend that a larger studio group would have greater resources to challenge Netflix, Amazon, Apple and other companies whose digital services operate across global markets.

The states reject the suggestion that competition from large technology companies resolves concerns within narrower entertainment markets. Their complaint focuses on theatrical film production, big-budget releases, television channels and the purchase and distribution of programming.

California Attorney General Rob Bonta has said the proposed combination would give one company excessive control over what audiences watch and what cinemas can show. New York, Colorado and Massachusetts are among the states participating in the case.

The legal challenge adds to pressure from unions and other industry groups. The Writers Guild of America has filed a separate lawsuit, arguing that consolidation would reduce demand for screenwriters, suppress compensation and limit opportunities across theatrical films and television production.

Writers and other creative workers have expressed concern that the promised cost savings could result in job losses, cancelled projects and fewer buyers for scripts. Paramount has outlined potential annual savings of about $6 billion after completion, making workforce reductions and overlapping operations a central issue for employees and investors.

The court intervention comes despite federal clearance of the transaction. Approval by the US Department of Justice does not prevent state attorneys general or private parties from bringing separate antitrust cases.

Regulators in several international markets have also reviewed the deal. Clearance has been secured in some jurisdictions, while scrutiny has continued in the United Kingdom and European Union, where authorities examine media concentration, streaming competition and the position of television channels.

The delay creates financial and operational risks for Paramount. The merger agreement contains escalating payments if completion extends beyond specified deadlines, including a quarterly fee estimated at about $650 million after the contractual timetable is breached.

Warner Bros. Discovery shareholders approved the transaction in April after Paramount’s offer displaced an earlier agreement involving Netflix. The successful bid valued Warner Bros. Discovery at $31 a share and covered the full company, including its film studios, streaming operations and traditional cable networks.