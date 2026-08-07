Roblox shares sink as monetisation growth stalls

Roblox shares have lost about 70% of their value over the past year after weaker-than-expected second-quarter monetisation and a subdued bookings outlook intensified concerns about the gaming platform’s ability to turn expanding engagement into sustained spending growth.

The sell-off accelerated after Roblox released its second-quarter results on July 30, with the stock suffering its worst one-day decline as a public company. Shares dropped nearly 27% in the following session to $35.59, extending a slide that has erased tens of billions of dollars from the company’s market value.

Roblox recorded bookings of about $1.56 billion for the quarter, an increase of 8% from a year earlier but below market expectations of roughly $1.6 billion. Monetisation was around 2% below the level the company had anticipated, offsetting otherwise resilient user activity and exposing a widening gap between engagement and spending.

The company had previously guided for second-quarter bookings of between $1.55 billion and $1.61 billion. While the final figure remained inside that range, investors were disappointed that stronger user numbers did not translate into bookings towards the upper end of expectations.

Daily active users reached 123 million, up about 10% year on year, while users spent roughly 29 billion hours on the platform during the quarter. Revenue rose sharply to around $1.5 billion. The results nevertheless showed that additional time spent on Roblox was generating less incremental spending than investors had expected.

Chief executive David Baszucki and chief financial officer Naveen Chopra have linked some of the monetisation weakness to changes in Roblox’s discovery system. The platform has adjusted its recommendation algorithms to favour experiences that encourage longer-term retention rather than games designed primarily to maximise short-term spending.

That strategy is intended to reduce reliance on highly viral experiences that can produce sharp bursts of traffic and purchases before fading. Roblox is seeking a larger number of durable games capable of keeping users engaged over longer periods, even if the transition temporarily weighs on revenue generation.

Investors were particularly concerned by the third-quarter outlook. Roblox expects bookings of between $1.58 billion and $1.65 billion, substantially below market expectations of about $1.77 billion. The forecast suggests bookings could decline sharply from the comparable period, raising questions over whether softer monetisation will persist beyond the second quarter.

Safety measures are adding another layer of pressure. Roblox has introduced stricter age-assurance systems and limits on communication and certain platform functions as it responds to regulatory scrutiny and concerns about protecting younger users. Those changes can create additional friction when users join the service or access features.

The company is simultaneously trying to broaden Roblox beyond its traditional younger audience. Adults aged 18 and above now represent about 27% of age-verified users, and the company says older customers tend to monetise at higher rates. Management sees that demographic as central to its ambition to capture a larger portion of the wider global video-game market.

Roblox is also investing heavily in artificial intelligence, creator tools and improved graphics as it attempts to attract developers capable of producing more sophisticated experiences. Its long-term strategy increasingly depends on making the platform appealing to teenagers and adults without weakening the enormous community of younger players that built its audience.

The shift involves substantial execution risk. Competition for older gamers is intense, with established publishers and platforms offering technically advanced titles backed by large development budgets. Roblox must demonstrate that its creator-driven model can produce experiences compelling enough to retain those players while preserving the simplicity that helped fuel its original growth.

The company continues to generate significant cash despite the pressure on its shares. Operating cash flow reached about $318 million during the second quarter, rising roughly 60% from a year earlier. That provides financial capacity to fund infrastructure, safety systems, artificial intelligence and payments to developers while management works through the monetisation slowdown.