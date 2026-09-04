Crypto platforms draw $778 billion in asset trades

Trading in stocks and commodities through cryptocurrency platforms surged to about $778 billion in August, underscoring the rapid expansion of traditional-market products on venues built originally for digital assets.

The total reflects a sharp rise in activity across perpetual futures and other products linked to equities, precious metals and commodities, as major crypto exchanges broadened their offerings beyond Bitcoin, Ether and other tokens. August data showed stock perpetual futures alone generated about $665.42 billion on centralised crypto exchanges, up 4.6 per cent from $636.19 billion in July.

That stock figure was more than 56 times January’s level of $11.58 billion, highlighting how quickly equity-linked derivatives have moved from a niche segment into a significant source of turnover for crypto trading platforms.

SanDisk, SK Hynix and SpaceX-linked contracts accounted for just over half of August stock perpetual volume. SanDisk was the largest individual underlying asset, with about $193.58 billion traded during the month, reflecting strong speculative interest in semiconductor and technology-related names.

The growth forms part of a wider shift by cryptocurrency exchanges into traditional financial assets. Platforms including Binance, MEXC, Hyperliquid, Gate, OKX and others have expanded access to products linked to shares, exchange-traded funds, gold, silver, foreign exchange and pre-listing equity markets, often through perpetual contracts that do not expire.

Perpetual futures allow traders to maintain leveraged positions without a fixed settlement date, with funding payments generally used to keep contract prices aligned with their underlying markets. Their round-the-clock availability has made them a central product in crypto derivatives trading and is now being applied increasingly to assets normally traded during conventional exchange hours.

Industry data compiled earlier this year showed trading in real-world-asset perpetuals had already reached $347.17 billion in May, up from just $230 million at the start of 2025. More than $1.32 trillion in traditional-finance perpetual volume was processed during the first five months of 2026, substantially exceeding the total recorded throughout 2025.

A broader assessment of crypto-based traditional-asset trading found combined spot and perpetual turnover reached $1.45 trillion during the first half of 2026. Monthly activity accelerated from $87.58 billion in January to much higher levels later in the period as stock products and precious metals attracted growing participation.

US stock-linked trading became a particularly important driver. Monthly turnover connected to US equities rose to $189.84 billion in June from $43.40 billion in May, overtaking precious metals as the largest traditional-asset category on the exchanges examined. Semiconductor shares were among the strongest contributors.

Binance said on August 25 that 10 of its 15 largest perpetual contracts by 24-hour volume were tied to traditional assets, including equities, exchange-traded funds and commodities. A snapshot from August 19 put the SanDisk perpetual at roughly $6.87 billion of turnover on the platform.

The expansion is also visible in tokenised equities, although those products remain far smaller than perpetual derivatives. On-chain tokenised stock and equity market capitalisation climbed to a record $4.45 billion on August 26, while decentralised-exchange trading in tokenised equities reached $9.62 billion by August 28.

Crypto exchanges are using several structures to provide traditional-asset exposure. Some offer tokenised representations backed by underlying securities, while others provide derivatives that track market prices without giving holders ownership rights in the referenced shares or commodities. The legal and regulatory treatment therefore varies by jurisdiction and product design.

Regulators and market operators are paying closer attention as the boundary between conventional finance and crypto trading becomes less distinct. The London Stock Exchange Group said this week it plans to work with Payward, the owner of Kraken, on tokenised UK shares through a new trading venue expected to launch in 2027, subject to regulatory approval.

Traditional exchanges and crypto firms are also examining longer trading hours. Kalshi has sought US regulatory approval for perpetual contracts linked to equity indexes, metals, foreign exchange and interest rates, and is preparing a filing for a perpetual West Texas Intermediate crude oil product.