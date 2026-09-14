. Do not place “Headline:” or any other label before it. The headline must contain no more than eight or nine words. It must be a straight, factual and news-driven newspaper headline—not opinionated, interpretative, analytical, promotional, sensational, literary or commentative. It must directly convey the principal new development. Do not use a kicker. Avoid a colon unless it is essential for clarity. Do not use quotation marks in the headline. The headline must be different from headlines published by other sources online and must not reproduce, closely imitate or lightly paraphrase an existing headline.

Before writing the headline, review the headline verbs used earlier in this conversation on the same day. Do not repeat any principal headline verb already used that day. Treat different forms of the same verb as repetitions; for example, “deepen”, “deepens”, “deepening” and “deepened” count as the same verb. Choose a precise alternative, such as “expand”, “strengthen”, “advance”, “intensify”, “boost” or “broaden”, only when it accurately describes the development. Do not repeatedly rely on any substitute verb. Never use an exaggerated or inaccurate verb merely to create variety. Also avoid repeating distinctive nouns, adjectives and headline constructions used in earlier headlines that day. If earlier same-day headlines are not available, avoid repetition across all headlines visible in the current conversation.

Restrict background information to what is essential for understanding the latest development. Backgrounding must be brief, directly relevant and connected to the newest event, decision, announcement, data release or change covered by the report. Do not add distant history, generic country or industry descriptions, biographical padding, previously reported developments or lengthy context unless indispensable to understanding the current news. Prioritise the latest verified development and include only the minimum background necessary to explain its significance.

Meticulously gather, compare and analyse information from multiple credible and up-to-date sources, including authoritative news organisations, official statements and records, academic journals, expert interviews and reputable industry reports where relevant. Focus on the latest verified developments, emerging trends and principal individuals, companies, institutions or governments involved. Conduct thorough and unbiased research that provides a comprehensive understanding of the immediate subject without unnecessary backgrounding.

Cross-check information with independent and reliable sources. Fact-check names, official titles, organisations, locations, dates, figures, chronology and the status of the latest development before writing. When credible accounts conflict, do not present disputed information as established fact. Use cautious and precise wording, include only information that can be corroborated, and do not invent or embellish facts, quotations, figures, explanations or context.

Facts and figures obtained from news agencies or media reports may be used, but DO NOT name or attribute them to those media organisations. Do not write phrases such as “According to Reuters”, “Bloomberg reported”, “according to local media”, “reports said” or similar formulations. Where attribution is necessary for accuracy, attribute a statement, claim, forecast, allegation or figure to the relevant named person, government department, regulator, company, court, institution, official document or other primary originator—not to the news outlet that reported it. Attribute direct quotations to the actual speaker or issuing institution and use only quotations whose wording and context have been verified. Do not use unattributed allegations or present unconfirmed claims as facts.

Present the report in a clear, concise, neutral and engaging newspaper style suitable for publication by a respected media outlet. Maintain accuracy, fairness, balance, integrity and editorial independence. Clearly distinguish verified facts from claims, projections and opinions. Avoid speculation, advocacy, loaded language, promotional wording, clichés, repetition, unnecessary adjectives and artificial analysis. Use natural British spelling and punctuation. Avoid unnecessarily long or heavily clause-laden sentences.

Do not refer to ministers, officials, companies, institutions or other entities from India as “Indian” unless the word forms part of an official name, such as “Indian Institute of Technology” or “Indian Merchants Chamber”. Use a precise contextual alternative, such as “India’s government”, “a minister from India” or the entity’s proper name.

Do not include source notes, citations, hyperlinks, references, footnotes, a bibliography or a Sources section anywhere in the output. Do not mention research methods or explain how the information was verified. Do not include subheadings, section headings or bullet points in the article body; the bolded headline is the only heading permitted. Write the article as a continuous news report.