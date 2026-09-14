Binance outlines compliance push as West Africa regulates

Binance has set out a compliance and user-protection drive in West Africa as regulators in the region move to bring cryptocurrency trading, custody and related services under oversight.

Its approach combines identity checks, transaction monitoring, sanctions screening, fraud prevention, asset-security controls and co-operation with law-enforcement agencies. Binance also says it now has more than 1,500 people in compliance-related roles globally, spending about $300 million a year on compliance, figures that remain company-reported measures rather than independent rankings of industry performance.

The push comes as Ghana and Nigeria sharpen rules for digital-asset businesses. Ghana’s Bank of Ghana, Securities and Exchange Commission and Financial Intelligence Centre have said virtual assets can no longer remain outside the country’s regulatory perimeter. Ghana’s Virtual Asset Service Providers Act, 2025 establishes a framework for registration, licensing and supervision, including requirements covering anti-money laundering, counter-terrorist financing, consumer protection, disclosures and cybersecurity.

Ghana’s authorities estimate that more than three million people use virtual assets, while the Securities and Exchange Commission has begun a regulatory sandbox for selected providers. The Bank of Ghana has also established a Virtual Assets Department to supervise the sector alongside other agencies, with regulators working towards fuller implementation of licensing rules.

Nigeria is pursuing its own overhaul. The Securities and Exchange Commission published proposed rules in August covering digital and virtual-asset issuance, trading, custody, transfers, settlement, advisory services and other market activity. The proposals would apply not only to firms operating physically in Nigeria but also to businesses providing services to residents or targeting the country through digital channels.

That regulatory setting is important for Binance because its history in Nigeria has included significant legal and regulatory friction. Nigeria’s SEC warned in 2023 that Binance was not registered or regulated by the commission and directed it to stop soliciting investors. A separate tax case brought by Nigeria’s government against Binance Holdings has continued in federal court, with proceedings adjourned in July 2026 while the parties explored a possible settlement.

Binance, meanwhile, has expanded its compliance architecture internationally. The company says specialised teams cover sanctions, terrorist financing, financial-crime investigations and enhanced due diligence. It has also said compliance decisions are handled independently under established procedures and that internal audits, regulatory inspections and external reviews have been used to strengthen customer verification, risk classification and transaction monitoring.

User protection forms a second part of the strategy. Binance says most customer assets are held in offline cold storage, while its systems monitor withdrawals, password changes, two-factor authentication resets and other account activity in real time. It also operates proof-of-reserves disclosures and maintains the Secure Asset Fund for Users, an emergency reserve created to respond to qualifying security incidents.

The exchange says its fraud-prevention systems intercepted more than $10 billion in suspected losses over a little more than a year and that it has helped recover billions of dollars in user assets since 2021. Those figures are published by Binance and are not a substitute for regulatory supervision, but they illustrate the increasing use of automated controls and investigative teams by large digital-asset platforms.

Binance has also tightened restrictions where regulatory obligations require them. In August it said it would stop processing transactions involving a list of specified crypto platforms and service providers, including A7 Nigeria and A7 Africa, warning that attempted transfers could be held for compliance review and that affected wallets could face restrictions.

Its broader regulatory expansion includes full authorisation under Abu Dhabi Global Market’s Financial Services Regulatory Authority framework, where separately licensed entities handle exchange, clearing and broker-dealer functions. Binance says the structure is designed to separate responsibilities for trading, custody, settlement and off-platform activity.