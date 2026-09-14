QNB launches Syria’s first globally usable Mastercard

Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

QNB Group, working with Mastercard, has issued what it describes as Syria’s first internationally accepted payment card, extending the country’s return to cross-border card services after years of isolation from global payment networks.

The new card is intended to allow eligible customers in Syria to make payments locally and abroad wherever Mastercard is accepted, subject to applicable regulatory and compliance requirements. The launch builds on the two companies’ work this year to restore card acceptance, acquiring and payment-processing capabilities inside Syria.

QNB and Mastercard have been rebuilding international payment links in stages with the Central Bank of Syria. Mastercard granted QNB Group a licence in January to extend issuing and acquiring activities in Syria, creating the framework for payment products that could be used both domestically and internationally.

That effort moved from infrastructure preparation to live transactions during the summer. QNB Syria processed an international Mastercard payment at an approved merchant after the country’s payment ecosystem was technically reconnected to Mastercard’s global network. The transaction was described by Mastercard as Syria’s first international card payment in more than 15 years.

The latest issuance adds the customer side of the payments cycle to earlier merchant-acceptance work. QNB had already enabled eligible Syrian merchants to receive international card payments through its point-of-sale terminals, including businesses in hospitality, tourism and retail as well as some government entities.

The bank and Mastercard have said the wider programme is designed to reduce reliance on cash, improve payment transparency and give individuals and businesses access to digital transactions that meet international security and operational standards. Services are being introduced gradually rather than through a nationwide launch, with participation dependent on regulatory approvals and eligibility criteria.

Yousef Mahmoud Al-Neama, QNB Group’s chief business officer, has said the group’s work in Syria is aimed at connecting customers and merchants with international payment capabilities while supporting a more modern and secure payments environment. The bank has also emphasised that implementation is being coordinated with the Central Bank of Syria.

Mastercard’s West Arabia division president, Adam Jones, has described the company’s engagement as part of a broader effort to support modernisation of Syria’s payments infrastructure. Mastercard has said its work with QNB and the central bank covers payment acceptance, issuing and the technical connections required for secure international transactions.

The Central Bank of Syria has placed digital payments and the rebuilding of financial links among its priorities as it seeks to modernise banking infrastructure. Governor Mohammed Safwat Raslan said after the first international Mastercard transaction in August that cooperation between the public and private sectors was important for secure international payment acceptance and economic activity.

The sequence matters because earlier work centred on allowing foreign-issued cards to be used at Syrian merchants. Issuing a card from within Syria’s banking system for international use extends connectivity in the opposite direction, giving account holders access to Mastercard’s overseas acceptance network. QNB has not indicated that the product will be available to every customer immediately, and rollout remains subject to applicable regulatory controls.

The introduction of an internationally usable card could expand practical payment options for qualifying Syrian customers travelling or buying from overseas merchants, while also increasing the range of domestic digital-payment products available through regulated banks. Its usefulness will nevertheless depend on merchant coverage, customer eligibility, foreign-exchange arrangements and compliance controls applied to individual transactions.

QNB and Mastercard’s collaboration covers more than conventional point-of-sale payments. Their earlier infrastructure programme included e-commerce and SoftPOS capabilities, which allow compatible devices to function as payment terminals, as part of the effort to broaden card acceptance among approved businesses.

The companies have stressed that payment expansion will remain phased. QNB Syria has been onboarding eligible merchants progressively, while international card services are being implemented in line with local rules, Mastercard standards and risk-management requirements.