Disco Experience brings 1970s hits to ToDA

Dubai’s Theatre of Digital Art will host Disco Experience by That ’70s Band on September 25, pairing live renditions of major 1970s dance hits with choreography, period-inspired costumes and the venue’s 360-degree digital projections.

The show is scheduled to begin at 8pm, with doors opening at 7.30pm, according to the venue and ticketing information. Tickets are priced from Dh180, with several seating categories available.

That ’70s Band will centre the production on three singer-dancers backed by a live ensemble featuring keyboards, bass, guitar, drums and saxophone. Organisers say the performance has been designed as a full-stage tribute to the disco era, combining live vocals with coordinated movement and immersive visuals across ToDA’s projection environment.

The planned set draws on songs associated with some of the most recognisable names of 1970s pop, soul and disco. The programme includes material by ABBA, Earth, Wind & Fire, The Jackson 5, The Trammps, The O’Jays, Kool & the Gang, Donna Summer and Diana Ross.

Songs listed for the night include ABBA’s Dancing Queen, Earth, Wind & Fire’s September, The Jackson 5’s I Want You Back, The Trammps’ Disco Inferno, The O’Jays’ Love Train, Kool & the Gang’s Ladies’ Night and Diana Ross’s I’m Coming Out. The selection spans mainstream disco, funk, soul and pop records that became fixtures of dance floors during the decade.

Jade Kimberley is leading the show. ToDA describes her as an international vocalist, performer and show creator with 15 years of stage experience across large-scale productions, immersive performances and live entertainment venues. Her background also includes dance and choreography, elements that form a central part of the production’s staging.

The format places the musicians and singers inside ToDA’s wraparound visual system rather than treating the digital setting as a conventional concert backdrop. The venue uses large-scale projections and surround sound to create an enclosed audiovisual environment, a configuration it regularly employs for concerts, exhibitions and other live performances.

The event forms part of ToDA’s September programme, which includes music, theatre and multimedia productions. The venue, located in Souk Madinat Jumeirah, has built much of its programming around shows that combine performance with digital art, allowing organisers to use moving imagery and lighting across the walls and floor during live events.

Disco Experience is scheduled for Friday, September 25, placing it among a busy run of live entertainment events across Dubai during the month. Ticket listings show entry categories ranging from balcony and regular seating to higher-priced silver, gold and diamond options, with availability subject to change.

Ticket listings show balcony admission at Dh180, regular admission at Dh200, silver at Dh230, gold at Dh315 and diamond at Dh365. The categories are unreserved, while prices include VAT. Organisers have not indicated that the evening will feature original members of the acts whose songs appear in the programme; it is presented as a themed live celebration performed by That ’70s Band.

The choice of repertoire gives the production a cross-section of the period’s dance music rather than focusing on a single artist. That approach allows the show to move between vocal pop, funk-driven arrangements and disco standards while maintaining the continuous party format advertised for the evening.

Organisers are positioning the performance as a participatory evening rather than a seated tribute show, encouraging audiences to dance and engage with the music. The emphasis is on familiar songs, live instrumentation and choreography rather than reinterpretation of the material.

The production also reflects the continued use of 1970s disco repertoire in contemporary live entertainment, where established songs are frequently presented through themed concerts, immersive formats and multimedia staging. For ToDA, the show extends a programme that regularly pairs established musical styles with projection-led environments.

The performance is open to audiences aged 13 and above, according to current event listings. Doors are due to open 30 minutes before the scheduled start, giving ticket holders access before the 8pm performance begins.