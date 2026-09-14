Beijing prohibits drone possession under tightened security rules

Beijing will ban the possession, storage and operation of recreational drones across the capital from November 15, tightening low-altitude security controls after a light aircraft crashed into the city’s tallest skyscraper in June.

The revised Beijing Unmanned Aircraft Management Regulations, approved by the municipal legislature this month, designate the entire municipality as controlled airspace and prohibit individuals and organisations from keeping drones or key components unless they fall within specified exemptions. Transporting or carrying such equipment into Beijing will also be barred.

The rules mark a significant escalation from restrictions introduced on May 1, when Beijing prohibited drone sales and rentals, required real-name registration and made all outdoor flights subject to approval. Existing owners were previously allowed to retain registered aircraft, but that arrangement will end when the amended regulations take effect.

Authorities have opened several channels for residents to dispose of devices before the deadline. Owners may sell drones at government-approved buyback points, surrender them for recycling, send them outside Beijing by post or carry them out of the municipality themselves. Subsidies are available to individuals whose drones had completed the required police information verification.

For buybacks completed between September 12 and October 31, the subsidy is set at 30 per cent of the transaction price, capped at 3,000 yuan per drone. The rate falls to 15 per cent, with a 1,500-yuan ceiling, for transactions from November 1 to November 14. Scrapping payments are 200 yuan per drone before November and 100 yuan during the first two weeks of November, while eligible postal transfers outside Beijing are free.

The regulations retain exemptions for activities judged necessary for counter-terrorism, emergency rescue, major events, teaching, scientific research, industrial production, agriculture and certain sporting purposes. Such users must undergo security assessment and operate under designated safeguards, while authorised flights remain subject to national aviation requirements.

Beijing’s move follows the June 26 crash of a two-seat Sunward SA 60L Aurora light sport aircraft into Citic Tower, also known as China Zun, in the capital’s central business district. The aircraft struck the 528-metre tower shortly before 6pm after departing from an airfield roughly 50 kilometres east of central Beijing.

The pilot, the only person aboard, was killed and 13 people were injured. Chaoyang district authorities later said the aircraft had left its approved flying area during a solo flight and lost contact with the airport before hitting the skyscraper.

Investigators described the episode as a public-safety incident caused by personal factors involving the pilot. Authorities said he had suffered long-term insomnia and anxiety and that writings recovered during the investigation contained references to ending his life. The finding drew attention to how a light aircraft was able to enter tightly controlled airspace over the capital.

Citic Tower, headquarters of state-owned Citic Group, stands in Beijing’s Chaoyang district near the East Third Ring Road. The impact damaged the building’s glass facade, triggered an evacuation and scattered debris around the surrounding business area.

Beijing had already classified its full administrative territory as controlled airspace for unmanned aircraft. Under the May rules, outdoor drone flights required prior approval from air-traffic authorities, while sales, rentals and the establishment of new storage sites were restricted. Police also introduced information-verification requirements for existing owners, a process that ended on July 31.

The amended framework removes the general option for ordinary residents to keep registered drones inside the municipality. Once the November rules take effect, police will be authorised to inspect storage arrangements, confiscate unlawfully held equipment and impose penalties on individuals and organisations that breach the controls.