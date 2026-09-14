McGlone sees Bitcoin vulnerable to deeper equity-led slide

Bitcoin faces renewed downside warnings after Bloomberg Intelligence senior commodity strategist Mike McGlone argued that a stock-market correction and tighter US monetary policy could drive the cryptocurrency sharply lower, potentially towards $10,000.

McGlone’s latest bearish case centres on Bitcoin’s failure to establish a sustained break above $80,000, its increasing sensitivity to equities and the prospect that higher interest rates could pressure speculative assets. Bitcoin was trading near $77,000 over the weekend after retreating from levels above $82,000 earlier this month, leaving the $80,000 area as a closely watched resistance zone.

The $10,000 figure is not a forecast shared broadly across the market and would require an exceptionally large decline from current prices. McGlone has presented it as a possible reversion level if US stocks suffer a major correction, rather than as an inevitable destination. His scenario assumes Bitcoin would behave as a high-beta risk asset, amplifying losses in equities instead of providing protection comparable with gold.

That argument has gained support from academic work examining Bitcoin’s changing market behaviour. An August working paper by researchers at the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago found that Bitcoin has shifted from a largely idiosyncratic asset into a risk-on investment whose returns increasingly resemble those of the broad US equity market. The researchers said Bitcoin’s equity exposure rose substantially over time and became statistically positive around 2020.

The finding challenges one of Bitcoin’s longstanding investment narratives: that its fixed supply and decentralised structure make it an independent store of value capable of diversifying conventional portfolios. Market data still show that correlations vary considerably depending on the period and methodology used, meaning Bitcoin does not move in lockstep with stocks at all times. Its tendency to react strongly to shifts in liquidity and risk appetite, however, has become harder to ignore.

Three signals underpin the present caution. Bitcoin has struggled around the $80,000 threshold after a strong August advance; technical indicators have turned mixed to bearish on several commonly followed measures; and markets are preparing for a Federal Reserve decision that could keep financial conditions restrictive or tighten them further.

The Federal Open Market Committee meets on September 15 and 16. At its July meeting, the Fed kept the federal funds target range at 3.5% to 3.75%, although three policymakers preferred a quarter-point increase. Governor Christopher Waller said this month that he would favour holding rates if disinflation persisted, but added that an increase could be appropriate if incoming inflation data showed that improvement was temporary.

That uncertainty matters for Bitcoin because higher yields raise the relative appeal of cash and government securities while increasing the discount rate applied to risk assets. US Treasury yields have also moved higher, with the 10-year constant-maturity yield reaching 4.95% on September 10, compared with 4.78% on September 4, according to Federal Reserve data.

Technical readings offer a similarly cautious picture without confirming a crash. Data compiled on September 12 showed Bitcoin’s moving-average signals tilted towards selling, while momentum measures including MACD, rate of change and the ultimate oscillator were also negative. Such indicators describe current price behaviour and can reverse quickly; they do not establish that a fall to $10,000 is likely.

Bitcoin’s performance has also diverged from US shares this year. Through early September, the S&P 500 remained higher for 2026 while Bitcoin was below its level at the start of the year. That combination complicates the idea that Bitcoin is merely shadowing equities, but it also reinforces McGlone’s contention that investors have not been compensated consistently for taking its substantially higher volatility.

Other market participants remain far less pessimistic. Institutional adoption through spot exchange-traded funds, Bitcoin’s capped supply of 21 million coins and continued demand from corporate and long-term holders are cited as structural supports that did not exist in earlier market cycles. The S&P Bitcoin Index was down more than 32% over one year through September 10, underscoring scale of volatility.