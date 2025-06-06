logo
Global Trade Finance Gets a Boost as DP World and JP Morgan Forge Strategic Alliance // Dubai Financial Centre Unveils Global Sustainability Initiative // Wire‑free light bulb doubles as high‑tech security camera // Lifestyle Mobility Redefines UAE Auto Ambitions // Dubai Mall Unveils Ambitious Expansion Amidst Soaring Visitor Numbers // Willem Blijdorp: Building a Global Business Empire // OpenInfra and Linux Foundation Forge Unified Front in Open Source Infrastructure // Tremor Disrupts Northern Chile, Leaves Thousands Without Power // Metaplanet Unveils Unprecedented $5.4B Bitcoin Investment Initiative // Murena's /e/OS 3.0 Enhances Privacy and Parental Oversight // RBI's Latest Monetary Policy Exudes Over Confidence And High Optimism // PumpFun's Revenue Redistribution Plan Sparks Debate Amid $4bn Valuation // $3 Billion to Buy U.S. Agricultural Commodities: Vietnam Seeks a Good Deal of Reciprocal Trade Agreement with the U.S. // Trade Envoys from US and China to Convene in London Amid Renewed Optimism // Big Tech Eyes Stablecoins to Streamline Global Payments // Shan Jixiang: Fujian's marine culture has made tremendous contributions to the development of global civilization // Gemini Quietly Advances Toward Public Listing Amid Regulatory Shift // Debswana Scales Back Diamond Output Amid Global Market Slump // India Charts New Course on Crypto, Tightens Tax Norms, and Eyes AI for Compliance // Luxury Anchors in the West: Ritz-Carlton Perth Elevates City's Hospitality Scene //
Dubai Property Market Surges Past AED 66 Billion Mark

List of Top Developers in Dubai Cover 07 12 2020 49d7bbbc6a

Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

Dubai’s real estate sector demonstrated remarkable momentum last month, with property transactions reaching a record AED 66.8 billion , reflecting a substantial 44% increase compared to the previous year. This surge highlights a growing population and robust demand across various market segments, driven by both primary and secondary sales.

The primary ready property segment emerged as a key growth area, experiencing a fourfold increase in sales value to AED 17.9 billion in May 2025. This sharp rise signals strong confidence among buyers seeking completed units, particularly in sought-after developments across Dubai’s key residential hubs. The secondary ready market also recorded significant gains, with sales amounting to AED 24 billion, up 21% year-on-year, underscoring ongoing interest in resale properties.

Combined, the value of primary ready and off-plan transactions soared by 65% to AED 37 billion, while secondary sales posted a 23% rise, reaching AED 29 billion. These figures set new benchmarks for Dubai’s real estate market, reinforcing its status as a vibrant and attractive destination for investors and end-users alike.

Market analysts point to several factors fueling this upward trajectory. Dubai’s population continues to expand rapidly, buoyed by relaxed visa policies and a growing expatriate community. This demographic shift is driving demand for residential properties across the emirate, particularly in areas offering integrated lifestyle amenities and proximity to business districts.

Infrastructure developments and government initiatives aimed at enhancing the city’s appeal remain key contributors to market confidence. Projects such as the Dubai Metro expansion, new business zones, and cultural hubs are attracting both domestic and international buyers. The real estate sector’s performance also benefits from Dubai’s position as a global trade and tourism hub, which sustains demand in the rental and resale markets.

Within the primary ready segment, the quadrupling of sales reflects a broader trend where buyers prefer completed properties over off-plan purchases, reducing exposure to construction delays and market fluctuations. This preference is particularly pronounced among end-users seeking immediate occupancy. Developers have responded by accelerating delivery schedules and introducing competitive pricing strategies to capture this demand.

Off-plan sales maintain a strong presence, contributing significantly to the overall primary market value. The willingness of buyers to commit to projects still under construction suggests continued optimism about Dubai’s long-term growth prospects. Developers are increasingly targeting affluent buyers with luxury offerings and integrated communities that blend residential, retail, and recreational spaces.

The secondary market’s 23% growth highlights the liquidity and resilience of Dubai’s property resale sector. Investors and homeowners alike are capitalising on rising property values, with many opting to upgrade or diversify their portfolios. This active resale market provides a vital avenue for market participants seeking flexible entry and exit points.

Data also reveals that demand is diversifying geographically. While prime locations such as Downtown Dubai, Dubai Marina, and Palm Jumeirah remain highly sought after, emerging areas like Dubai South and Mohammed bin Rashid City are gaining traction. These developments offer competitive pricing and extensive amenities, appealing to both investors and residents aiming for value and quality of life.

Real estate experts caution, however, that sustainability remains a crucial consideration amid rapid growth. Affordability challenges and potential oversupply in certain segments could temper future gains if not managed carefully. Nonetheless, current market dynamics suggest a healthy balance between supply and demand, supported by Dubai’s strategic economic vision.

