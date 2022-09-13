Dubai to be in wealth city league by 2030: Report

Arabian Post Staff

The millionaire populations of Dubai, Mumbai, and Shenzhen are expected to break into the Top 20 wealthiest cities by 2030, according to global wealth intelligence firm New World Wealth.

“Cities with strong oil and gas industries are performing especially well this year, including the likes of Riyadh, Sharjah, Luanda, Abu Dhabi, Doha, and Lagos. Others on the fastest-growing list include Lugano, a Swiss hotspot for affluent retirees, Bengaluru, the ‘Silicon Valley of India’, and Hangzhou, one of China’s most scenic cities,” said to Andrew Amoils, Head of Research at New World Wealth.

The US dominates the world’s Top 20 cities with the most millionaires in 2022, with New York taking the crown with 345,600 millionaires, and five other American cities —­­ San Francisco, Los Angeles, Chicago, Houston, and Dallas ­— securing places on the coveted world’s wealthiest cities ranking. Tokyo is in 2nd place with 304,900 resident high-net-worth individuals worth over USD 1 million, and London, the wealthiest city in the world for many years, drops to 4th place below the San Francisco Bay Area with just 272,400 millionaires, according to the latest Henley Global Citizens Report, which tracks private wealth migration trends worldwide.

Two Chinese cities, Beijing (9th) and Shanghai (10th), make it into the Top 10, and Switzerland and Australia each manage to secure two top city spots, with Sydney (11th), Zurich (15th), Melbourne (17th), and Geneva (19th) all making the cut. Singapore (5th), Hong Kong (SAR China) (12th), Frankfurt (13th), Toronto (14th), Seoul (16th), and finally Paris, plummeting 3 places to 20th, make up the rest of the 2022 ranking.

