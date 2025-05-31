logo
Tabreed and CVC Edge Closer to $1.1 Billion Cooling Deal

images (16)

Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

Engie-backed National Central Cooling Company, known as Tabreed, and private equity firm CVC Capital Partners have entered exclusive negotiations to acquire PAL Cooling Holding , the district cooling arm of Abu Dhabi’s Multiply Group. The transaction is expected to value the business at approximately $1.1 billion, according to individuals familiar with the matter.

The joint bid by Tabreed and CVC emerged as the leading offer among several contenders, including KKR, I Squared Capital, Investcorp, and Abu Dhabi National Energy Company . Discussions have now progressed to a bilateral phase between the preferred bidders and Multiply Group, a subsidiary of International Holding Company , chaired by Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

PAL Cooling Holding operates six district cooling plants in Abu Dhabi, with a combined installed capacity of approximately 139,800 refrigeration tonnes. The company maintains long-term service agreements with prominent real estate developers such as Aldar Properties and Reem Developers, providing chilled water for air conditioning to a range of commercial and residential properties across the emirate.

District cooling systems, which distribute chilled water through insulated pipes to multiple buildings, offer a more energy-efficient and environmentally friendly alternative to traditional air conditioning. These systems are particularly prevalent in the Gulf region, where summer temperatures can exceed 50 degrees Celsius, making efficient cooling solutions essential for urban infrastructure.

The potential acquisition aligns with Tabreed’s strategic expansion plans. The company currently operates over 80 district cooling plants across the Middle East, delivering more than 1.2 million refrigeration tonnes of cooling capacity. Tabreed’s portfolio includes high-profile projects such as the Burj Khalifa, Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque, and the Dubai Metro.

CVC Capital Partners, headquartered in Luxembourg, has been actively seeking investment opportunities in the Middle East, reflecting a broader trend among international private equity firms. The region’s push to diversify economies away from oil dependency has made sectors like sustainable infrastructure increasingly attractive to foreign investors.

Multiply Group, the seller in this transaction, is an investment holding company with interests spanning media, utilities, and technology. The divestment of its district cooling unit is part of a strategic realignment to focus on core business areas. The company had engaged Standard Chartered Bank to explore potential buyers for PCH earlier this year.

Following reports of the exclusive talks, Tabreed’s shares experienced a 4.3% increase, reaching 2.68 dirhams during midday trading on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange. This uptick reflects investor optimism regarding the company’s growth prospects and the strategic value of the potential acquisition.

