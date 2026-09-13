Ether exchange balances shrink after 116,000-token outflow

Ether remained confined to a narrow trading range after more than 116,000 tokens were withdrawn from cryptocurrency exchanges over 48 hours, a shift that reduced immediately available supply while traders watched whether the market could break through resistance around $2,500.

The withdrawals, valued at roughly $300 million at prevailing prices, were highlighted by crypto analyst Ali Martinez. Exchange outflows can indicate that holders are moving assets into private custody, staking arrangements or longer-term storage, although such transfers do not by themselves establish that buyers are accumulating or that prices will rise.

Ether, the second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalisation, traded near $2,440 on Friday after a volatile week that left it close to the upper part of the range it has occupied since late August. CoinGecko data showed the token at $2,437.51 on Thursday, compared with $2,456.09 a week earlier, while Friday’s market capitalisation was about $297.5 billion.

The outflow has nevertheless attracted attention because the amount of Ether available on centralised exchanges can influence short-term market liquidity. A sustained fall in exchange balances may reduce potential sell-side supply if demand holds or increases, but transfers can also reflect routine custody movements between wallets and trading platforms.

Martinez has identified a trading band of roughly $2,370 to $2,530, saying a decisive move outside that area could clarify the token’s next direction. He has cited a break above $2,530 as a possible signal for a move towards $2,700. Those levels are technical projections rather than price forecasts with assured outcomes.

Other market observers have placed resistance in a similar zone. Trader Daan Crypto Trades has pointed to approximately $2,550 as an area that has repeatedly capped advances, while identifying the region around $2,350 as important support. Michaël van de Poppe has also focused on the $2,520 area, arguing that a sustained break could open room for stronger gains.

The market has so far provided little confirmation of such a breakout. Ether slipped from $2,514.01 on September 6 to $2,437.51 by September 10, CoinGecko data showed, demonstrating that lower exchange balances have not prevented short-term selling pressure. Trading volume on September 11 was about $15.3 billion, against roughly $13.3 billion a day earlier.

Demand through US-listed spot Ether exchange-traded funds has also been uneven. Data compiled by Farside Investors showed net inflows of $141.4 million on September 3 and $25.9 million on September 4, followed by a net outflow of $24.3 million on September 8 and a $34.7 million inflow on September 9. The mixed pattern suggests institutional demand has remained active without producing a uniform daily bid.

That distinction matters because exchange withdrawals, ETF subscriptions and on-chain staking measure different forms of demand and supply. Tokens moved off an exchange can still return for sale, while ETF inflows reflect purchases by regulated investment products and staking removes Ether from immediate circulation while participants seek network rewards.

Ethereum’s proof-of-stake system continues to lock a substantial portion of the token’s supply. The network’s staking launchpad showed more than 40.8 million ETH staked and over 902,000 validators, with an annual percentage return of about 2.6 per cent. The figures underline how staking has become another factor affecting the quantity of Ether readily available for trading.

Broader financial conditions have complicated the near-term outlook. US bond yields remained elevated ahead of the Federal Reserve’s September policy decision, while oil prices rose sharply during the week amid Middle East supply concerns. Higher yields can weigh on risk assets by increasing the attraction of interest-bearing securities and tightening financial conditions.

Bitcoin and other major digital assets have also traded cautiously as investors assessed inflation data and expectations for US monetary policy. That has limited the extent to which Ether-specific supply signals have translated into independent momentum.