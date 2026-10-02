UstarPay to Co-Host TOKEN2049 Singapore Networking Event with BitGo and HashKey Cloud

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 2 October 2026 – UstarPay announced that it will co-hostwith BitGo and HashKey Cloud during TOKEN2049 Singapore. The event will take place in Singapore and will be subject to registration approval. The exact venue address will be provided to approved participants after registration.

The event will bring together industry participants from digital assets, fintech, payments, Web3 infrastructure, institutional services, and cross-border finance. It aims to provide a face-to-face networking platform for institutions, project teams, infrastructure providers, investors, and professionals. Discussions will focus on digital asset infrastructure, compliant payments, stablecoin use cases, wallet and card services, and how digital assets can enter real-world payment scenarios.

Event Details

Event Name: Token2049 Networking Event with BitGo, HashKey & UstarPay

Date & Time: Wednesday, 7 October, 18:00–21:00 GMT+8

Event Partners: BitGo, HashKey Cloud, UstarPay

Registration: Submit an application through the official Luma event page

Registration Link: https://luma.com/qjgwthvg

Entry: Approved participants may enter with a valid QR code

Please note that this event requires registration approval. All participants must submit an application through the official Luma event page. The hosts will review applications based on applicant background, industry relevance, and event capacity. Once approved, participants will receive an event QR code. Only approved participants with a valid QR code will be admitted to the event. An invitation or shared event information does not constitute official admission credentials.

Stablecoins Enter the Next Stage: From On-Chain Assets to Real-World Payments

In recent years, stablecoins have evolved from a funding tool primarily used in crypto trading into a payment and settlement medium within the global digital economy. As cross-border work, global freelancing, online subscriptions, e-commerce, and international trade continue to grow, the market demand for faster, more flexible, and geographically accessible payment methods has continued to increase.

However, for digital assets to truly enter everyday life, one core question remains: how can the speed of on-chain transactions be connected with the trust, compliance, and settlement systems required by the real world?

In traditional financial and payment networks, every movement of funds must address fundamental questions: who the user is, where the funds come from, whether the transaction is compliant, whether risk can be identified, and whether the settlement trail can be audited. For digital asset payments, these questions do not disappear simply because technology becomes faster. Instead, they become essential conditions for digital assets to move toward broader, scalable adoption.

UstarPay’s role is to build the infrastructure that connects on-chain assets with real-world payment scenarios during this transition.

About UstarPay’s Role in Real-World Digital Asset Use

UstarPay is a PayFi-focused infrastructure platform connecting supported digital assets with real-world spending and transaction use cases. Its core vision is to help digital assets move beyond trading, holding, or investment and become more practical for everyday and commercial use, subject to applicable requirements.

By connecting wallet, card, and related technology infrastructure, UstarPay helps eligible individuals and businesses access card and transaction solutions using supported digital assets. In applicable markets, and subject to supported assets, product settings, and relevant requirements, users may explore stablecoins and other supported digital assets for online shopping, travel and hotel spending, subscription services, cross-border purchases, in-store purchases, and, where applicable, ATM withdrawals.

For enterprises, UstarPay explores modular technology support connected to card applications, risk management, and settlement workflows. Relevant use cases may be considered for eligible platforms and businesses, subject to applicable laws, partner requirements, product scope, and case-by-case assessment.

UstarPay believes the future of digital asset use is not only about whether a transaction can be completed, but also whether relevant activity can be verified, monitored, risk-assessed, reviewed, and settled. Based on this view, UstarPay is exploring “Proof-of-Spend” as part of its digital asset application narrative. By connecting identity verification, AML processes, asset custody, on-chain risk assessment, transaction records, and settlement workflows, UstarPay is exploring how digital asset applications can be supported by more verifiable, monitorable, and traceable process foundations.

From a risk management and traceability perspective, UstarPay considers identity verification, on-chain transaction monitoring, asset custody, and settlement records as relevant components where applicable. The company may work with relevant technical service providers in these areas. This registration does not mean that all products, services, or markets are authorized or available. Relevant services remain subject to applicable laws and regulations, user eligibility, supported assets, product settings, partner requirements, and jurisdictional restrictions.

Guided by “Real Crypto, Real Life,” UstarPay’s long-term direction is to help supported digital assets move from on-chain holdings toward card and transaction applications that can be used in everyday and commercial contexts, subject to product configuration, applicable requirements, supported assets, and regional availability.

Event Significance: Connecting PayFi, Stablecoin Payments, and Institutional Infrastructure

The co-hosts of this event span digital asset custody, institutional infrastructure, PayFi, stablecoin payments, and on-chain yield. This reflects the digital asset industry’s ongoing evolution from single-purpose trading scenarios toward more mature financial and payment infrastructure.

As stablecoins continue to become an important tool for value movement in the global digital economy, the market demand for compliant payment access, secure asset custody, risk control infrastructure, and cross-border settlement capabilities continues to grow. Through this event, UstarPay hopes to engage with more industry participants to discuss how digital assets can enter the real world in a safer, more compliant, and more practical way.

Hashtag: #UstarPay

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About BitGo

BitGo (NYSE: BTGO) is the digital asset infrastructure company delivering custody, wallets, staking, trading, financing, stablecoins, and settlement services from regulated cold storage. Since 2013, BitGo has focused on accelerating the transition of the financial system to a digital asset economy. BitGo maintains a global presence and multiple regulated entities, including BitGo Bank & Trust, National Association, the first federally chartered digital asset trust bank owned by a publicly traded company. Today, BitGo serves thousands of institutions, including many of the industry’s top brands, financial institutions, exchanges, and platforms, and millions of investors worldwide. For more information, visit www.bitgo.com.

About UstarPay

UstarPay is a PayFi-focused infrastructure platform designed to connect digital assets with real-world spending and transaction use cases. By connecting wallet, card, and related technology infrastructure, UstarPay helps eligible users and businesses access convenient card and transaction solutions using supported digital assets.

With a focus on compliance, transparency, and risk management, UstarPay is developing digital asset experiences designed to support traceability and transparency in supported markets. Guided by “Real Crypto, Real Life,” the company is focused on making supported digital assets more practical and relevant to everyday life, subject to applicable requirements and availability. Relevant services remain subject to applicable laws and regulations, user eligibility, supported assets, product settings, and regional availability.

For more information, please visit www.ustarpay.com.

About HashKey Cloud

HashKey Cloud is the institutional staking and yield infrastructure of HashKey Group (HKEX: 3887). It focuses on providing secure, auditable multi-chain staking and yield services for global institutions, asset managers, and professional investors. Our services include ETF/DAT staking, prime VIP staking, API staking, and prime yield, empowering institutions to manage on-chain assets and returns with efficiency and confidence.

Disclaimer: Relevant services are subject to applicable laws and regulations, user eligibility, supported assets, partner requirements, and geographic restrictions. Not all services are available in all markets.