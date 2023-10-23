logo
Ramagrama Stupa the Sole Undisturbed Original Stupa Containing Relics of Lord Buddha to be Preserved and Developed

LUMBINI, NEPAL – Media OutReach – 23 October 2023 – The Promised Land is pleased to announce the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding with The Lumbini Development Trust, marking a historical partnership dedicated to the protection, preservation, conservation, development, and management of
the long-forgotten Ramagrama Stupa.

The Ramagrama Stupa dating back to 600 BC holds a distinguished place on the UNESCO Heritage Tentative List as “the sole undisturbed original stupa containing relics of Lord Buddha.

Dr. Lharkyal Lama, Vice Chairman of the Lumbini Development Trust says, “This partnership signifies a pivotal moment to safeguard the spiritual and historical heritage of the only remaining stupa out of the original eight stupas.”

Mr. Nikesh Adhikari, Chairman of The Promised Land says, “Our world is in dire need of healing, and I believe that this sacred place, the Ramagrama Stupa is where this transformative journey begins.”

In commemoration of this partnership, an inaugural event is scheduled for 12th December, 2023 at the Ramagrama Stupa in Nepal where His Excellency Pushpa Kamal Dahal, the Prime Minister of Nepal, will unveil the restoration and preservation master plan.

We warmly invite you to join us to witness this historic event, as we embark on the mission to preserve one of the most sacred relic stupas and celebrate the spirituality embodied within.

Please visit the Moksha Foundation website for further information on event details.

Hashtag: #RamagramaStupa

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Moksha Foundation

Moksha Foundation is a Singapore-based non-profit organization with a mission to protect, conserve, and preserve ancient archaeological sites, including Ramagrama Stupa and Tilaurakot. The foundation operates as a multi-stakeholder organization committed to establishing governance structures and transparent processes. It engages with a wide range of stakeholders, including religious groups, cultural communities, business and non-profit organizations, and archaeologists and heritage experts.

About The Lumbini Development Trust
Lumbini Development Trust was formed by the Government of Nepal and is responsible for implementing the United Nations initiated Lumbini Development Master Plan and managing, protecting, and excavating within the Greater Lumbini Area (Rupandehi, Kapilavastu, and Nawalparasi Districts) of the Lumbini Province, Nepal. The Right Honorable Prime Minister of Nepal is the Patron and the Honorable Minister for Culture, Tourism, and Civil Aviation is the Chairman of the Trust.

About The Promised Land
The Promised Land Pvt. Ltd., headquartered in Kathmandu, is committed to the preservation and sustainable enhancement of the Ramagrama Stupa, in accordance with the standards set by UNESCO for World Heritage Sites. The Company pledges the proceeds generated for the benefits of the Ramagrama Stupa, and to advance the missions of the Moksha Foundation and Lumbini Development Trust.

