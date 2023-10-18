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Food Imports Meant For Re-Export No Longer Need FSSAI Clearance

The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) has waived the need for clearances for certain imported ingredients and food items. In an advisory, the food safety authority said the customs department would no longer need to obtain FSSAI clearances for food ingredients or items that are imported into India for re-export or for the production of value-added items for export markets.

Several importers had earlier flagged the delay in clearance of imported food consignments “intended for captive use or production of value-added products meant for 100 per cent export or re-exports”.

The food safety authority says its decision to waive the clearance would lead to ease of doing business. “Unless otherwise specified, the customs authority need not refer the imported articles of food to Food Authority for clearance if such articles of food are meant for exports as per the extant instructions and export rejected or re-imported articles of food meant for re-export,” it stated.

“The articles of food or ingredients or additive imported by the manufacturers or processors for their captive use or production of value-added products for hundred percent exports; or for use of their sister concerns or wholly owned subsidiary companies, to be used for hundred per cent export production and accompanied with sanitary/health certificate issued by the competent authority of an exporting country” would also not require FSSAI clearance, it added.

The importers would need to give a declaration to the authority that the food imports are not meant for domestic consumption.

Source: The Hindu Business Line

The post Food Imports Meant For Re-Export No Longer Need FSSAI Clearance first appeared on Latest India news, analysis and reports on IPA Newspack.

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