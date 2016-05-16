Matein Khalid The weekend Crony Club dinners in the finest watering holes/pizzerias of Dubai are as long as they are liquid and our sole focus
Matein Khalid The April jobs number and now the April CPI has reinforced convictions that inflation will continue to come down and thus the capital
Matein Khalid One thing is certain. Both Donald Trump and Joe Biden are not happy campers now that the yield on the 10-year US T-note,
A significant development in the logistics and trading sector has emerged as Rorix Holdings, backed by the International Holding Company (IHC), has entered into
A potential shift in the real estate landscape is underway as Dubai-based developer BinGhatti explores the tokenization of its property assets. This move aligns
Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA), one of the world’s largest sovereign wealth funds, has entered a strategic partnership with Polus Capital Management, a leading
PlayStation enthusiasts are gearing up for the highly anticipated release of "God of War Ragnarok," set to launch globally on November 9, 2024. This
Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries are making steady progress towards a unified economic framework that would grant economic citizenship across
NEW FILM OUT NOW ON TUBI & YOUTUBE - THE COSMIC JOKER WAS THE FAILED ASSASSINATION ON TRUMP AN ATTEMPT TO
First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB) has announced 50% dividend to its share
M A Hossain The recent explosion of thousands of pagers across Lebanon is an alarming development that bears the hallmarks of
After years of contending with elevated inflation, all major central banks around the world have started to reverse their aggressive
BlackRock and Nasdaq have jointly submitted a filing to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) to introduce options trading
The UAE is carefully observing the legal proceedings involving Pavel Durov, the founder of Telegram, as the case unfolds in
Donald Trump's World Liberty Financial has entered the crypto arena with aspirations to redefine investment paradigms, led by his sons,
Gold prices have hit a historic peak, driven by the U.S. Federal Reserve's recent decision to cut interest rates. The
World Bank's commitment to addressing global climate challenges reached an all-time high, with $42.6 billion in climate finance delivered during
Mergers and acquisitions within the small and medium-sized enterprise (SME) sector in the UAE are expected to undergo significant transformation,
K Raveendran The scene at the Central Committee meeting of the CPI-M the
K Raveendran The Indian electorate, that mystical blend of wisdom and mischief, have
Party is withering away its goals, accountability, and its very ability to