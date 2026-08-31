India plans own orbital space outpost, second after China

By Nantoo Banerjee

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is going great guns. The country’s national space agency plans to launch its own independent orbital outpost, named the Bharatiya Antariksha Station (BAS) by 2035. If it succeeds, India will be the only country after China to have an independent space station. Neither the US nor Russia currently operates an independent, standalone national space station in orbit. Instead, both nations jointly rely on their respective interdependent segments (the U.S. Orbital Segment and the Russian Orbital Segment) aboard the multinational craft. The ISRO is also set to return to launch-pad for the first time since the PSLV-C62 failure. It has received government approval to launch two strategically important satellites – Gisat-1A and NVS-03 – sitting ready at Sriharikota spaceport for several weeks.

Currently, China is the only country operating an entirely independent national space station (Tiangong) in Low Earth Orbit. The Tiangong space station is doing a good job for China. Historically, only three nations or governmental entities (the Soviet Union/Russia, the United States, and China) have independently launched and operated national space stations. In the past, both Russia and the US had operated solo stations. At present, the US, Russia, European Union, Canada and Japan operate an integrated programme to operate the International Space Station (ISS) which relies on an interdependent physical and functional integration. The US orbital segment (USOS) includes contributions from the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA), the Canadian Space Agency (CSA), ESA (Europe), and JAXA (Japan). And, the Russian Orbital Segment (ROS) is operated by Roscosmos. Neither segment can function independently of the other. Their division of responsibilities operates across several core systems.









The US segment provides the primary electrical power for the entire station via its massive solar arrays and Integrated Truss Structure. This power is routed to the Russian segment to augment its systems. The Russian segment provides the critical propulsion, guidance and navigation systems. It controls station reboosts (to counter atmospheric drag), attitude control recovery, and debris avoidance manoeuvre, primarily utilising the engines on the Zvezda module and arriving Progress cargo ships. While Russia manages thruster-based orientation, the US segment provides day-to-day attitude control via its large electrically powered Control Moment Gyroscopes, conserving precious Russian rocket propellant. Both segments operate independent yet complementary environmental control and life support systems. The US segment handles primary carbon dioxide removal and oxygen generation for its side, but both segments cooperate to maintain a unified atmosphere. The Canadian Space Agency (CSA) provides the vital external robotics backbone—including Canadarm2 and Dextre—which is controlled from the US/Canadian segments to physically assemble modules, inspect hardware, and “catch” incoming uncrewed cargo vehicles.

Years ago, both the US and the Soviet Union/Russia had operated solo stations—the Soviet Union/Russia ran the Salyut program and Mir, while the US operated Skylab in the 1970s. None of those national stations are active now. However, both the US and Russia are contemplating to operate independent space station and follow their individual space programme, NASA plans to transition away from the ISS by the end of this decade, supporting commercial replacement outposts (such as Axiom Station and Orbital Reef) rather than a single government-owned national station. Russia’s Roscosmos has announced intentions to eventually leave the ISS partnership to construct its own independent Russian Orbital Station (ROSS), which is currently in development phases. The US and Russia are moving toward independent space stations because the present International Space Station is reaching the end of its operational lifespan and is scheduled for a joint deorbit by 2030.

Both the US and Russia are shifting strategies: NASA is transitioning to commercially operated private space outposts, while Russia plans to redeploy segments of its ISS footprint toward an independent national orbital station. After decades in orbit, the ISS hardware is experiencing fatigue, persistent air leaks, and rising maintenance costs. NASA, Roscosmos, and international partners agreed to wind down operations and safely deorbit the station around 2030. NASA is relying on private sector development to fund and manage Low Earth Orbit platforms, ensuring continuous American access without a state-run replacement. The Russian Roscosmos shifted plans toward building the Russian Orbital Station (ROS), intending to reuse and detach functional elements of the current Russian segment before the final deorbit, driven partly by geopolitical friction and a desire for sovereign orbital infrastructure.

Under the current scenario, India’s decision to launch its own independent orbital outpost by 2035 is of strategic significance. It shows the operational maturity of the 57-year-old ISRO, which has launched 570 satellites into Earth orbit so far. The number includes roughly 135 Indian spacecraft missions (encompassing national and private domestic satellites) alongside more than 434 international customer satellites from 34 different countries. Thanks to the ISRO, India’s modular station’s first core module has already received official clearance, with initial testing and module deployments slated ahead of full completion. The programme is progressing with speed and accuracy to make it fully operational by 2035. The BAS will be a Low Earth Orbit at roughly 400 kilometers altitude. The weight is planned at approximately 52 tonnes. It is designed to host astronauts for stays lasting 3 to 6 months. The research will focus on microgravity science, space biology, and biotechnology integration. The technology testing will validate life-support systems and hardware for deep-space human exploration.

The ISRO is shifting its focus toward high-end technology and major deep-space goals. It is transitioning routine rocket and satellite manufacturing to private and public sector firms to clear the path for landmark national milestones. India’s government-owned space organisation is partnering with private startups and industries to build launch vehicles and a massive 52-satellite defence surveillance web. The ISRO is regrouping itself after a slower early-year cadence with multiple upcoming GSAT and Navigation satellite missions lined up. While the independent Indian space station should be launched by 2035, ISRO plans to land an astronaut on the moon by 2040. The independent space station will give India a permanent orbital laboratory to conduct advanced microgravity research, test high-tech life-support and docking systems, boost domestic industries, and secure a prominent leadership role in global space exploration. (IPA Service)

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