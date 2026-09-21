MIRAVA Builds Momentum in Europe Following Cannes Yachting Festival Debut

CANNES, FRANCE – Media OutReach Newswire – 21 September 2026 – MIRAVA , the smart boat technology company behind the M800 platform , has concluded its debut at the Cannes Yachting Festival 2026, marking an important step in its European market expansion.

Presented at Port Canto, the M800E attracted strong interest from boat owners, industry professionals, dealers and international media. During the show, MIRAVA received dozens of serious expressions of interest and prospective orders, providing early market feedback on its new approach to smart boating.

The M800 combines intelligent technology with a modular design focused on freedom and versatility on the water. Its intelligent system integrates functions including assisted navigation, automatic docking, position holding and safety features, while a wearable smart band allows users to interact with the boat and enables the vessel to follow them during activities such as swimming, paddleboarding or exploring with the detachable electric tender.

The platform is designed around different ways of enjoying time on the water. Its flip-up stern mechanism transforms the rear area for easier access and greater flexibility, while the bow can be equipped with a removable hammock and shelter, creating a dedicated space for relaxing, socialising or enjoying the surroundings.

The Cannes debut is only the beginning of MIRAVA’s European journey. The company will next present its products and technology at boot Düsseldorf in January 2027, followed by a European sea-trial tour beginning in May 2027 across Netherlands, Germany, Switzerland, Northern Italy, Austria, and Hungary.

The sea-trial program will give prospective customers, dealers and industry partners the opportunity to experience the M800 platform and its intelligent boating system directly on the water.

MIRAVA Smart Boat – The Next Generation Smart Boat.

Hashtag: #MIRAVA

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