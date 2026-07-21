London exchange prepares AI-ready overnight trading venue

London Stock Exchange is preparing to open a near-continuous weekday trading venue designed for algorithmic systems and AI-enabled trading, extending access to its markets across Asian, European and American time zones.

The new platform, London Stock Exchange 24, or LSE 24, is scheduled to enter client testing by the end of 2026. Exchange-traded products will become its first asset class during the first half of 2027, subject to regulatory approval.

LSE 24 will operate separately from the exchange’s Main Market. Trading is planned from 5pm until 7.50am London time, with a 30-minute interruption between 6.30pm and 7pm to complete end-of-day procedures. The Main Market will retain its established session from 8am to 4.30pm.

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The arrangement will effectively give investors access to London-listed instruments across most of the working week while preserving a short daily operational window. It is intended to serve retail customers, international institutions and market participants in Asia seeking to trade London securities during their own business hours.

The venue has been designed to support digital, algorithmic and agentic trading rather than simply adding another session to the exchange’s existing infrastructure. Secure native connectivity will allow software agents to interact directly with market data, order-management systems and execution workflows under the controls required of a regulated marketplace.

Agentic trading refers to the use of software capable of interpreting data, selecting actions and executing defined tasks with varying levels of human supervision. Such systems could monitor news, prices, volatility and liquidity across several markets before generating or routing orders.

The platform is expected to combine features of a central limit order book with request-for-quote functions. The first model automatically matches buy and sell orders using price and time priorities. The second enables participants to seek executable prices from selected liquidity providers, an approach widely used for instruments whose liquidity may vary across the day.

That hybrid structure is intended to maintain transparent price formation while allowing investors to locate liquidity during quieter overnight periods. Thin volumes remain one of the principal challenges confronting extended-hours markets because fewer participants can produce wider spreads, sharper price movements and less reliable execution.

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Exchange-traded products offer a practical starting point because they give investors exposure to indices, bonds, commodities and other assets through listed securities. London already hosts a large international ETP market, including products linked to British, American and global benchmarks.

Individual shares could be added later. Julia Hoggett, chief executive of LSE plc and head of digital and securities markets at London Stock Exchange Group, has said equities represent a logical next stage and that LSE 24 could eventually trade the same securities available during the main daytime session.

The expansion reflects increasing competition between traditional exchanges and markets that operate beyond conventional opening hours. Cryptocurrency platforms trade continuously, while futures exchanges and alternative trading systems have steadily widened access to assets linked to global equity markets.

Nasdaq plans to extend weekday trading towards a 23-hour schedule, while Cboe is developing expanded sessions for American equities. CME Group has also introduced continuous trading for some cryptocurrency futures and options. These changes are reshaping investor expectations, particularly among retail traders accustomed to placing orders through mobile applications at any time.

LSE 24 will also be linked to the group’s wider digital-market infrastructure, creating a potential route towards blockchain-supported issuance, asset servicing and settlement. The exchange is developing a Digital Securities Depository intended to connect traditional market systems with tokenised securities and multiple distributed networks.

The depository is being designed to support interoperability rather than confining participants to one blockchain. It could allow digitally issued securities and tokenised versions of conventional assets to move between existing settlement arrangements and emerging infrastructure.

Connecting LSE 24 to that system will require additional regulatory clearances and market testing. Conventional settlement processes involve exchanges, clearing houses, custodians and central securities depositories, each carrying responsibilities for ownership records, payments and risk management. Distributed-ledger systems may compress parts of that chain, but they must meet demanding standards for resilience, privacy and legal certainty.

London Stock Exchange Group has already deployed distributed-ledger technology for private-market funds and is developing digital settlement capabilities for fixed income, equities and private assets. Banks and institutional investors are participating in the design work as the group seeks to ensure that tokenised instruments remain compatible with established financial infrastructure.

The immediate commercial test for LSE 24 will be whether it can attract sufficient orders outside European trading hours. Investors may gain greater flexibility to react to corporate announcements, geopolitical shocks and movements on Wall Street or Asian exchanges, but market makers will need incentives to quote competitive prices throughout the extended session.