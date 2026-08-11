Shah and Rahul cross paths amid Parliament standoff

Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi found themselves at the same high-profile social gathering in New Delhi on Monday evening, even as their political confrontation over student protests continued to dominate Parliament.

The two leaders attended the wedding reception of Revati Sule, daughter of NCP MP Supriya Sule and granddaughter of Sharad Pawar. The reception was held at Pawar’s residence on Janpath Road and drew senior politicians from across party lines.

Shah posed for photographs with the newlyweds, while Rahul Gandhi attended with Sonia Gandhi. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra was also present, along with Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav and other opposition leaders. Images and video from the function showed political rivals sharing the same venue, though there was no confirmed public account of any substantive conversation between Shah and Rahul Gandhi.

The encounter attracted attention because Shah and Gandhi have been on opposing sides of an escalating parliamentary confrontation over police action against students protesting examination irregularities. Congress has repeatedly demanded that Shah explain the use of force during demonstrations, particularly the July 20 protest linked to the Cockroach Janta Party’s “Chalo Sansad” mobilisation.

Rahul Gandhi has accused the Home Ministry of responsibility for what he describes as excessive police action and has pressed Shah to answer questions in Parliament. His attacks have centred on allegations that pellet guns and other force were used against demonstrators. The government has rejected the broader opposition narrative while signalling that Shah is prepared to respond to questions if parliamentary proceedings are allowed to continue without disruption.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said on Monday that the government was ready for a discussion covering the student protests and police action. He also indicated that Shah could provide a detailed response. The offer, however, failed to end the deadlock as opposition parties continued to insist that their principal demands had to be addressed first.

Congress has tied the controversy to a wider campaign over examination integrity, treatment of protesters and government accountability. Rahul Gandhi has argued that the protests reflect deeper frustration among young people over competitive examinations and alleged paper leaks. The agitation has also become part of the opposition’s attempt to keep pressure on the government during the Monsoon Session, which began on July 20 and has faced repeated disruptions.

The social gathering therefore offered a striking contrast to the atmosphere inside Parliament House, where the two sides have struggled to find common ground. Shah and Gandhi normally occupy sharply different political spaces, and Congress leaders have repeatedly accused the Home Minister of avoiding direct accountability. BJP leaders, in turn, have argued that opposition disruptions themselves have prevented a fuller parliamentary response.

The reception also carried a wider political dimension because Pawar’s NCP has assumed importance in discussions surrounding major legislative proposals. Earlier on Monday, the party’s eight Lok Sabha members met Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The government has been seeking broader political support for its agenda involving delimitation and women’s reservation, issues on which opposition parties remain cautious about implementation and representation.

Revati Sule married Sarang Lakhani in Mumbai in June. Their wedding celebrations have drawn political, business and entertainment figures, reflecting the Pawar family’s wide network across political divides. Monday’s Delhi reception extended that pattern, bringing together leaders who have spent much of the parliamentary session attacking one another from opposite sides of the aisle.