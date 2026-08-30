Norris secures McLaren contract through 2030

Formula One world champion Lando Norris has signed a new long-term agreement with McLaren that will keep him at the team until at least the end of 2030, with an option extending beyond that date.

McLaren announced the deal on Saturday at its Technology Centre in Woking, where Norris told staff and guests that he wanted to continue the partnership that began when he joined the team’s junior programme in 2017. The extension replaces a contract that had been expected to run through 2027 and gives the reigning champion another four full seasons with the team after 2026.

The 26-year-old enters the new agreement after consecutive victories in Hungary and the Netherlands strengthened his challenge in the 2026 championship. Norris won at Zandvoort from pole position, following his triumph at the Hungarian Grand Prix, as McLaren’s improved pace brought him closer to the title fight led by Mercedes driver Kimi Antonelli.

“McLaren is my home, and I’m very pleased to be signing a new contract to keep me with the team until at least 2030,” Norris said. He added that the goals he set when beginning his McLaren journey were to return the team to the front and win championships, and that both sides now wanted to build on those achievements.

Norris won his first drivers’ world championship in 2025, becoming McLaren’s first Formula One drivers’ champion since Lewis Hamilton in 2008. He has also contributed to consecutive constructors’ championships for the team in 2024 and 2025, achievements that helped complete McLaren’s return to sustained contention after years away from the front of the grid.

Since making his Formula One debut for McLaren in 2019, Norris has started 163 Grands Prix for the team, a record for a McLaren driver. He has accumulated 13 race victories, 18 pole positions and 48 podium finishes, according to figures released by McLaren and Formula One.

Team principal Andrea Stella said the extension would provide continuity and reflected the confidence McLaren had in Norris as both a driver and a central figure in the organisation. Stella said Norris had combined speed, maturity and consistency with a strong commitment to the team throughout its competitive recovery.

McLaren Racing chief executive Zak Brown said Norris’s progression from the junior programme to world champion demonstrated the value of developing talent within the organisation. Brown said retaining Norris alongside Oscar Piastri and the existing leadership structure was important as McLaren sought to remain a regular contender for race victories and championships.

Piastri, Norris’s team-mate, is also tied to McLaren under a multi-year agreement signed in 2025, giving the team stability in its driver line-up while rivals continue to shape plans for the next phase of Formula One’s technical era.

Norris said interest from other teams had existed but described remaining with McLaren as the most straightforward choice. He also indicated that he would be comfortable spending the rest of his Formula One career with the team, underscoring the strength of a relationship that will have lasted 12 racing seasons by the end of 2030 if the contract runs its full course.

The timing of the agreement comes as Norris attempts to defend his world title during a season in which McLaren has improved markedly after introducing a major upgrade around the Hungarian Grand Prix. Despite the surge in performance, Mercedes retains a strong championship position, and Antonelli holds a sizeable advantage in the drivers’ standings ahead of the Italian Grand Prix.

Antonelli has 242 points, with Norris fourth on 159, 83 points behind after the Dutch weekend. George Russell and Lewis Hamilton are tied on 183 between them. Norris’s two wins have nevertheless revived a defence that was damaged by non-finishes in Canada and Monaco and a difficult opening phase of the campaign, while confirming that McLaren now has the pace to challenge more consistently.

Norris is due to return to competition at Monza, where Antonelli faces a grid penalty linked to an engine change. The high-speed circuit offers McLaren another opportunity to test the gains that underpinned Norris’s victories in Hungary and at Zandvoort.