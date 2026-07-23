RAKEZ opens Fazaa benefits to company employees

Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone has partnered with Fazaa to give eligible employees of registered companies access to membership benefits, discounts and services across the UAE.

The agreement allows qualifying workers to subscribe through RAKEZ to Fazaa’s Silver, Gold and Platinum membership tiers. Benefits are available across healthcare, restaurants, retail, automotive services, beauty and wellness, furniture, property services and car rentals.

RAKEZ will facilitate the registration and issuance of memberships, creating a direct route for companies within the economic zone to extend the programme to their workforce. Details covering eligibility, subscription charges and the benefits attached to each tier are expected to be communicated through participating employers and the membership process.

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The agreement was signed by RAKEZ Chief Government and Corporate Relations Officer Yaser Abdulla Al Ahmed and Fazaa General Manager Ahmed Mohammed Buharoon. It broadens the support offered by the economic zone beyond company licensing, visas, facilities and operational services.

RAKEZ Group Chief Executive Ramy Jallad said the organisation was seeking practical ways to improve the experience of businesses and their employees. He said the Fazaa arrangement would give workers access to everyday benefits that could support their needs and wellbeing.

The partnership adds an employee-focused element to RAKEZ’s business-support model. Economic zones across the UAE are increasingly competing through services that extend beyond low-cost company formation and infrastructure. Workforce benefits, administrative assistance and lifestyle programmes can help zones strengthen their relationships with tenants while supporting employers seeking to retain staff.

Fazaa operates as a social-benefits programme built around partnerships with companies and service providers. Members use digital or physical membership credentials to obtain offers from participating outlets. Available discounts and services differ by membership category, provider and promotional period.

Buharoon said the agreement reflected a shared commitment to improving employee wellbeing and delivering benefits with practical value. He said workers in the RAKEZ community would gain access to offers supporting daily needs across healthcare, retail, hospitality and mobility.

The inclusion of three membership levels gives eligible employees a choice based on the terms available under the agreement. Silver membership generally provides access to core discounts and partner promotions, while Gold and Platinum categories carry broader privileges where offered. The exact savings depend on the participating business, service and membership conditions.

For companies, the arrangement could function as an additional staff benefit without requiring each employer to build a separate discount network. RAKEZ’s role in coordinating registration may also reduce administrative work, particularly for small and medium-sized businesses with limited human-resources capacity.

The benefit is likely to be particularly relevant to companies employing workers from different income groups and professional backgrounds. Discounts on medical services, vehicle maintenance, dining and household purchases can carry greater value when used regularly rather than as occasional promotional offers.

The initiative also reflects a wider shift in employee compensation towards packages that combine salaries with lifestyle, health and financial benefits. Employers are placing greater emphasis on services that can support household spending and improve the overall employment experience, especially in a competitive labour market.

RAKEZ hosts companies across sectors including manufacturing, trading, logistics, services, e-commerce and education. Its business community includes start-ups, small enterprises and larger industrial operations, creating a broad potential pool of employees who may qualify under the partnership.

The programme may also strengthen Ras Al Khaimah’s efforts to position itself as a place where businesses can establish operations while giving employees access to services across all seven emirates. Fazaa’s partner-based model means the benefits are not limited to outlets within the economic zone or the emirate.

Membership use remains subject to Fazaa’s conditions and the requirements of individual partners. Employees may need to present their membership card or digital credentials when requesting an offer, while some promotions can carry booking requirements, exclusions or limits on combining discounts.