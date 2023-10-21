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Shinde orders Janata Darbar by ministers

maharashtra chief minister eknath shinde is now having his moment of truth

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has ordered nine Shiv Sena ministers to hold a ‘Janta Darbar’ at Shiv Sena Balasaheb Bhavan for five days a week to resolve the problems of the poor related to agriculture, any ministry or at the village or taluka-level.

Apart from the orders, Shinde also issued a schedule for the ministers to sit in party office. While Dada Bhuse and Uday Samant will be available on Monday, Shambhuraj Desai and Sandipan Bhumre will fill in on Tuesday. On Wednesday, Deepak Kesarkar and Tanaji Sawant will be in office, followed by Abdul Sattar and Gulabrao Patil on Thursday and Sanjay Rathod on Friday.

Speaking to the media, Sattar said: “The chief minister has ordered nine ministers to help people who bring their problems — whether they are workers, farm labourers, farmers, district heads, taluka heads, or people of any caste and religion. Late Shiv Sena chief Bal Thackeray’s method was 80 per cent socialism and 20 per cent politics. Shinde has asked us to follow that method and work in the same manner.”

Just a few months ago, BJP minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha — who is also the guardian minister of Suburban Mumbai — started siting in the BMC headquarters on some days to meet the public and solve their civic issues.

In the last government, NCP chief Sharad Pawar had instructed all his ministers to conduct ‘Janta Darbar’ at party headquarters.

The aim is to go to people and try to solve their problems as many times, due to restrictions in the secretariat building, the common man is unable to meet ministers and explain the issues faced.

With inputs from News18

The post Shinde orders Janata Darbar by ministers first appeared on Latest India news, analysis and reports on IPA Newspack.

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