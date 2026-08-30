Ubuntu 26.04.1 LTS refreshes server installation media

Canonical has issued Ubuntu Server 26.04.1 LTS, the first point release of Resolute Raccoon, folding months of security patches, high-severity bug fixes and package updates into refreshed installation images.

The August 27 release is designed to cut the volume of updates required after a new deployment while preserving compatibility with Ubuntu 26.04 LTS, which launched on April 23. Canonical said the new media includes security updates issued up to and including August 25, alongside corrections affecting installation, upgrades, servers, clouds, hardware and the base platform.

For server operators, the point release incorporates fixes across widely used infrastructure components. Exim4 receives security corrections addressing a one-byte write into freed memory and information disclosure involving PROXY protocol version two, as well as additional July security updates. Rsync includes fixes for regressions linked to a May security update.

Virtualisation also receives several corrections. QEMU and its hardware-enablement variant include changes intended to ensure the guest agent service starts correctly through udev, address a crash involving a memory region used by virgl graphics, correct an early stop in module loading, and resolve a race condition affecting I/O threads and throttle groups. RISC-V virtual machines gain a fix to load the KVM kernel module and support for the Zicbop extension.

Libvirt and its hardware-enablement package have been updated to correct excessive memory allocation under unusually large physical package identifiers. Another libvirt fix addresses a logic error that could reduce performance when configuring ingress-only quality-of-service rules for some network interface types.

Cloud deployments also benefit from a cloud-init correction for Oracle environments. The update improves detection of iSCSI root devices through iBFT when dracut-based images are used, an issue relevant to automated provisioning where early storage discovery is critical.

Canonical has also adjusted the package set used on minimal server and cloud installations. The pollinate package has been removed from cloud-minimal, server, server-minimal and server-raspi images, while curl has been added explicitly to cloud-minimal and server-minimal after its earlier implicit dependency disappeared with that removal.

Base-system changes include a systemd fix for a cloud-init delay caused by a systemd-networkd resolve hook. Another systemd correction changes the order in which temporary-files configuration is created during package upgrades to prevent rsyslog from breaking. Systemd is also changed so that a netfilter socket is opened only when required.

Security coverage bundled into the point release spans the fixes already published for the Resolute archive before the August 25 cut-off. Canonical’s security notices during that period included patches for OpenSSL, OpenJDK and multiple Linux kernel variants, alongside application and service packages. The point-release changelog also records an OpenSSL correction for a denial-of-service flaw and an AppArmor stable-release update. Kernel and hardware work includes fixes for Secure Boot failures caused by unsigned Intel IPU7 modules, Raspberry Pi kernel updates and additional device support. These changes are intended to make newly installed systems start from a more current security and compatibility baseline overall.

The refreshed images include installation fixes for RISC-V systems and netboot media. Canonical corrected kernel-flavour handling for RISC-V desktop images, removed an unnecessary early console setting, updated the NoCloud password-data format and fixed file permissions so netboot tarballs do not contain a kernel readable only by root.

Upgrade tooling has also been revised. Ubuntu-release-upgrader now sets the long-term-support prompt for Resolute, refreshes its mirror list and includes fixes covering upgrade quirks on Raspberry Pi systems and environments where lintian is installed.

The point release does not represent a separate operating-system generation. Existing Ubuntu 26.04 LTS users receive the same fixes through normal package updates, while the refreshed media mainly benefits fresh installations and large-scale deployments that would otherwise download a longer backlog immediately after setup.

Ubuntu 26.04 LTS remains scheduled for five years of standard maintenance from its April release, covering Ubuntu Desktop, Server, Cloud and Core through April 2031. Canonical also offers Extended Security Maintenance through Ubuntu Pro beyond that standard support window.