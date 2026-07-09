US strikes widen Iran Gulf confrontation

Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

US forces hit about 90 targets along Iran’s coast on Wednesday, extending military action for a second straight day and deepening doubts over efforts to turn a fragile truce into a permanent peace deal.

US Central Command said the operation was designed to weaken Tehran’s ability to attack commercial shipping and civilian mariners in the Strait of Hormuz, the narrow waterway through which roughly a fifth of global petroleum liquids consumption and a major share of liquefied natural gas trade move. The targets included air defence systems, coastal surveillance assets, missile and drone storage sites, naval capabilities and military logistics infrastructure.

The strikes followed earlier US attacks on Iranian positions and came after Washington accused Tehran of targeting commercial vessels near the strait. Iran denied responsibility for some attacks blamed on its forces and said the US had violated understandings reached under an interim arrangement intended to halt the conflict and reopen political space for negotiations.

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The latest exchange has pushed the Gulf into its most dangerous phase since the mid-June ceasefire framework, which had created a 60-day window for indirect talks. That framework is now close to collapse after President Donald Trump declared the arrangement “over” and warned that further action would follow if Iran threatened shipping or US personnel.

Explosions were reported near strategic coastal areas including Bandar Abbas, Jask and Chabahar, all linked to Iran’s maritime and military posture around the Gulf of Oman and Strait of Hormuz. Iranian officials said casualties had been recorded over two days of strikes, while military authorities in Tehran vowed a response against US-linked assets in the region.

Iranian missile and drone attacks were reported near facilities used by US forces in Bahrain, Kuwait and Qatar, forcing Gulf governments to tighten air defence readiness and issue safety alerts. No large-scale disruption to civilian aviation was immediately confirmed, but airlines and shipping companies began reassessing routes through one of the world’s most sensitive transport corridors.

The Strait of Hormuz is central to the dispute because Iran views control of the passage as a strategic lever, while Washington says it will not allow Tehran to threaten freedom of navigation. The waterway connects Gulf producers with Asian, European and global markets, leaving energy importers exposed to any sustained shutdown, insurance spike or tanker diversion.

Oil prices rose as traders priced in the risk of disrupted exports from the Gulf. Tanker tracking data showed slower movement near the strait, with some vessels delaying entry, switching off transponders or waiting outside higher-risk zones. Even without a formal closure, war-risk premiums can quickly raise freight costs and affect refiners dependent on Gulf crude.

The confrontation has also complicated diplomatic channels involving Qatar, Oman and Pakistan, which had helped shape earlier contacts between Washington and Tehran. Negotiators had been working on a package covering maritime security, sanctions relief, nuclear limits and Iran’s oil exports, but the renewed strikes have narrowed the space for compromise.

Washington argues that military pressure is necessary to stop attacks on merchant vessels and deter further escalation. Tehran says the US is using maritime security as a pretext to weaken Iran’s defence network and impose terms that would limit its sovereignty. Both positions leave little room for quick de-escalation unless intermediaries can secure reciprocal restraint.

The strikes targeted systems that underpin Iran’s layered coastal defence strategy. Coastal radar, missile batteries, drone depots and logistics hubs allow Iran to monitor and threaten shipping across the strait and nearby approaches. Disabling those assets may reduce near-term attack capacity, but it could also push Tehran towards asymmetric responses through drones, mines, fast boats or allied militias.

Gulf states are watching the escalation with caution. Bahrain, Kuwait and Qatar host or support US military operations, while the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia depend on Gulf shipping lanes for energy exports and trade. Any widening of the conflict could put ports, desalination plants, airports and energy infrastructure within range of missiles and drones.