Everest encryptor sharpens ransomware disruption tactics

A newly examined Everest ransomware encryptor has exposed a sharper technical playbook built to weaken recovery, obstruct analysis and expand damage across dormant network systems before encryption begins.

The Windows payload, identified as hlntqyun. exe, is a 114 KB C# assembly compiled for. NET Framework 4.0 and protected with ConfuserEx, a widely abused obfuscation tool used to frustrate static malware analysis. The sample carries the SHA-256 hash 1df92bf4c967297d8a39fc3f619a56702ee96d5cf9196b8e1d5b3654746c6514 and appears to have been tailored for a specific victim, rather than built as a generic mass-deployment strain.

The analysis points to a ransomware operation that is attempting to make each intrusion harder to contain. The encryptor uses encrypted strings, anti-tamper protections, symbol renaming and compression. Analysts found roughly 210 runtime string-decryption routines, meaning much of the programme’s behaviour remains hidden until the binary is unpacked and executed in a controlled environment.

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Everest has been active since at least 2020 and is associated with double extortion, where attackers steal data before encrypting systems and then threaten publication through a dark web leak site. The group has targeted government bodies, healthcare providers, manufacturers, technology companies, professional services firms and other data-heavy organisations across North America, Europe and Asia.

The newly analysed sample identifies itself through the. everest file extension, an EVERESTRANSOMWARE. txt ransom note, a greeting from the “Everest team”, a contact address hosted on OnionMail and a Tor-based blog URL. The ransom note claims about 1 TB of data was stolen, though the binary itself contains no visible exfiltration function, suggesting any data theft would have occurred earlier in the attack chain.

One of the most striking features is the use of Wake-on-LAN broadcasts. The malware sends UDP magic packets on ports 7 and 9 to wake dormant machines before attempting broader encryption activity. That tactic could increase impact in offices where desktops, workstations or servers are asleep but still reachable on the internal network.

The pre-encryption phase is noisy but dangerous. The encryptor attempts to sabotage recovery, disable Controlled Folder Access, re-enable SMBv1, alter firewall rules, loosen token policies and grant the Everyone group full control over fixed drives. It also mounts unlettered volumes and uses Windows Restart Manager functions to force the release of locked files, increasing the number of files that can be encrypted.

The malware also tries to protect itself from termination. It modifies discretionary access control lists to deny standard process-killing attempts, while three background worker loops run continuously. One loop terminates reverse-engineering and network-analysis tools every four seconds. Another disables security, backup and database services every 15 seconds. A third kills memory-intensive processes every 2.5 seconds.

The cryptographic implementation contains misleading declarations. The code appears to advertise stronger primitives, including RSA-4096 and AES-256, but execution falls back to RSA-1024 and AES-128-CBC. Files are encrypted with AES-128-CBC, while the seed is wrapped with RSA-1024. The sample also uses PBKDF2-HMACSHA1 with a static eight-byte salt and 1,000 iterations.

These choices do not automatically mean victims can recover files without the attacker’s private key. They do, however, highlight a pattern seen in some ransomware families, where the appearance of strong cryptography differs from the practical implementation. For defenders, the more important signal is that encryption is preceded by several observable system changes that can be detected before the most damaging phase completes.

Everest’s model has shifted over time from data-theft-focused extortion to a hybrid operation involving encryption, access brokerage and attempts to recruit insiders. Threat intelligence profiles have linked the group to compromised credentials, phishing, exposed services and the purchase of network access from criminal brokers. Its use of legitimate tools such as remote administration utilities, credential-dumping tools and file-transfer software helps it blend into normal enterprise activity.