5 Established Law Firms Serving St. Louis, Missouri

Finding the right attorney begins with understanding which law firm is best suited to your specific legal needs. From recovering after a serious injury and resolving family disputes to protecting your business, planning your estate, or defending against criminal charges, working with an experienced legal team can make the process more manageable.
St. Louis is home to many respected law firms, each offering different areas of legal experience. This guide highlights five established firms that serve a variety of practice areas rather than focusing on a single type of law, giving readers a broader overview of legal resources available in the area. The firms were selected based on factors such as local reputation, attorney experience, practice focus, client service, and professional standing within the legal community.
How These Firms Were Selected
The selection process considered several important factors, including:
- Years of legal experience
- Reputation within the St. Louis community
- Scope of legal services
- Attorney credentials
- Client service philosophy
- Professional recognition and community involvement
This editorial is intended to introduce readers to law firms serving a variety of practice areas.
1. Powell Law Firm — Best for Personal Injury and Accident Representation
Powell Law Firm is a St. Louis personal injury law firm that represents individuals and families injured in accidents caused by another party’s negligence. The firm handles a wide range of personal injury matters, including motor vehicle accidents, premises liability claims, brain injuries, nursing home injuries, construction accidents, and wrongful death cases. Its attorneys assist clients throughout the legal process, from evaluating claims to pursuing compensation through negotiation or litigation when appropriate.
Background
Based in St. Louis, Powell Law Firm focuses on helping injured individuals pursue compensation after serious accidents. The firm’s practice areas include car, truck, motorcycle, bicycle, pedestrian, and rideshare accidents, as well as dog bite injuries, slip and fall accidents, brain injuries, construction accidents, nursing home injuries, and wrongful death claims. The legal team works with clients to investigate claims, gather evidence, communicate with insurance companies, and advocate for their interests throughout the claims process.
Practice Highlights
- Car accident representation
- Truck, motorcycle, bicycle, and pedestrian accident cases
- Rideshare accident claims
- Dog bite injury cases
- Slip and fall and premises liability claims
- Brain injury cases
- Construction accident claims
- Nursing home injury representation
- Wrongful death claims
- Comprehensive personal injury practice
Commonly Serves
Individuals and families seeking legal representation after car, truck, motorcycle, bicycle, pedestrian, or rideshare accidents, as well as those pursuing claims involving dog bites, slip and fall incidents, brain injuries, construction accidents, nursing home injuries, or wrongful death.
- Law Firm: Powell Law Firm
- Address: 9841 Clayton Road, St. Louis, MO 63124
- Phone: (314) 293-3777
- Website: https://www.plfirm.com/
2. Bardol Law Firm, LLC — Best for Family Law
Bardol Law Firm, LLC is a family law practice based in St. Louis, Missouri. The firm focuses on helping clients handle sensitive family matters with care, clear communication, and practical legal guidance.
Background
The firm represents clients in a range of family law matters, including divorce, child custody, child support, and other related issues. Its approach is centered on helping families move through difficult legal situations with support and professionalism.
Practice Highlights
- Family law focus
- Client-centered representation
- Clear communication
- Practical legal guidance
- Supportive approach to sensitive matters
Commonly Serves
Individuals and families seeking legal help with divorce, custody, child support, or other family law concerns.
- Law Firm: Bardol Law Firm, LLC
- Address: 34 N Gore Ave Suite 203, St. Louis, MO 63119
- Phone: (314) 648-3709
- Website: https://bardollaw.com/
3. Law Offices of Christopher Bent, LLC — Best for Business Law
Law Offices of Christopher Bent, LLC focuses on business law and provides legal support to companies and entrepreneurs navigating day-to-day and long-term business matters.
Background
Based in St. Louis, Missouri, the firm assists clients with business formation, contracts, disputes, and other commercial legal needs.
Practice Highlights
- Business law focus
- Practical legal guidance
- Support for entrepreneurs and companies
- Local St. Louis presence
- Responsive client service
Commonly Serves
Business owners, startups, and companies looking for business law representation and guidance.
- Law Firm: Law Offices of Christopher Bent, LLC
- Address: 111 W Port Plaza Dr Suite 850, St. Louis, MO 63146
- Phone: (314) 439-0287
- Website: http://www.cbentlaw.com/
4. Combs Waterkotte — Best for Criminal Defense
Combs Waterkotte is a criminal defense law firm serving clients in St. Louis and throughout Missouri. The firm focuses exclusively on criminal defense and represents clients facing serious criminal charges.
Background
Combs Waterkotte handles cases involving DWI, drug charges, violent crimes, sex crimes, federal offenses, and other serious allegations. The firm works to build defense strategies tailored to each client’s situation and legal needs.
Practice Highlights
- Dedicated criminal defense practice
- Trial experience
- Defense strategies tailored to each case
- Client-focused legal support
- Handles a wide range of criminal cases
Commonly Serves
Individuals facing criminal charges who need experienced defense counsel and legal advocacy in state or federal court.
- Law Firm: Combs Waterkotte
- Address: 231 S Bemiston Ave Ste 1100, St. Louis, MO 63105
- Phone: (314) 900-4357
- Website: https://www.combswaterkotte.com/
5. St. Louis Estate Planning LLC — Best for Estate Planning
St. Louis Estate Planning LLC focuses on estate planning and related legal services. The firm helps individuals and families create wills, trusts, and other plans to protect their assets and prepare for the future.
Background
The attorneys at St. Louis Estate Planning LLC assist clients with estate planning matters tailored to their goals. Their services are designed to make the planning process clear and straightforward for families seeking peace of mind.
Practice Highlights
- Estate planning focus
- Trust and will preparation
- Client-centered guidance
- Personalized planning solutions
- Convenient St. Louis location
Commonly Serves
Individuals, families, retirees, and business owners seeking estate planning support.
- Law Firm: Louis Estate Planning LLC
- Address: 2705 Dougherty Ferry Rd Ste 200, St. Louis, MO 63122
- Phone: (314) 858-9799
- Website: http://www.stlestate.com/
Frequently Asked Questions
1. How does someone choose the right law firm in St. Louis?
The first step is identifying a firm’s experience in the specific area of law related to the legal matter. Attorney credentials, communication style, reputation, and client service should also be considered.
2. Is it better to hire a firm that focuses on a specific practice area?
In many situations, attorneys who regularly handle a particular type of legal issue can provide valuable insight and experience tailored to that matter.
3. Do law firms typically offer consultations?
Many law firms provide an initial consultation, although policies vary. Prospective clients should contact the firm directly to confirm availability and scheduling options.
4. What should someone bring to the first meeting with an attorney?
Relevant documents such as contracts, court papers, correspondence, financial records, identification, and any other materials related to the legal matter can help the attorney evaluate the situation more effectively.
5. Why is communication important when someone is selecting a law firm?
Clear communication helps clients understand the legal process, stay informed about important developments, and make informed decisions throughout their case.
Final Thoughts
Every legal matter is unique, and the right law firm will depend on the type of assistance you need. The firms featured in this guide each focus on different areas of law, from personal injury and family law to business law, criminal defense, and estate planning. By comparing firms based on their experience, practice areas, and approach to client service, individuals can make a more informed decision when choosing legal representation in the St. Louis area.
Also published on Medium.
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