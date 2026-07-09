5 Established Law Firms Serving St. Louis, Missouri

Finding the right attorney begins with understanding which law firm is best suited to your specific legal needs. From recovering after a serious injury and resolving family disputes to protecting your business, planning your estate, or defending against criminal charges, working with an experienced legal team can make the process more manageable.

St. Louis is home to many respected law firms, each offering different areas of legal experience. This guide highlights five established firms that serve a variety of practice areas rather than focusing on a single type of law, giving readers a broader overview of legal resources available in the area. The firms were selected based on factors such as local reputation, attorney experience, practice focus, client service, and professional standing within the legal community.

How These Firms Were Selected

The selection process considered several important factors, including:

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Years of legal experience

Reputation within the St. Louis community

Scope of legal services

Attorney credentials

Client service philosophy

Professional recognition and community involvement

This editorial is intended to introduce readers to law firms serving a variety of practice areas.

1. Powell Law Firm — Best for Personal Injury and Accident Representation

Powell Law Firm is a St. Louis personal injury law firm that represents individuals and families injured in accidents caused by another party’s negligence. The firm handles a wide range of personal injury matters, including motor vehicle accidents, premises liability claims, brain injuries, nursing home injuries, construction accidents, and wrongful death cases. Its attorneys assist clients throughout the legal process, from evaluating claims to pursuing compensation through negotiation or litigation when appropriate.

Background

Based in St. Louis, Powell Law Firm focuses on helping injured individuals pursue compensation after serious accidents. The firm’s practice areas include car, truck, motorcycle, bicycle, pedestrian, and rideshare accidents, as well as dog bite injuries, slip and fall accidents, brain injuries, construction accidents, nursing home injuries, and wrongful death claims. The legal team works with clients to investigate claims, gather evidence, communicate with insurance companies, and advocate for their interests throughout the claims process.

Practice Highlights

Car accident representation

Truck, motorcycle, bicycle, and pedestrian accident cases

Rideshare accident claims

Dog bite injury cases

Slip and fall and premises liability claims

Brain injury cases

Construction accident claims

Nursing home injury representation

Wrongful death claims

Comprehensive personal injury practice

Commonly Serves

Individuals and families seeking legal representation after car, truck, motorcycle, bicycle, pedestrian, or rideshare accidents, as well as those pursuing claims involving dog bites, slip and fall incidents, brain injuries, construction accidents, nursing home injuries, or wrongful death.

Law Firm: Powell Law Firm

Powell Law Firm Address: 9841 Clayton Road, St. Louis, MO 63124

9841 Clayton Road, St. Louis, MO 63124 Phone: (314) 293-3777

(314) 293-3777 Website: https://www.plfirm.com/

2. Bardol Law Firm, LLC — Best for Family Law

Bardol Law Firm, LLC is a family law practice based in St. Louis, Missouri. The firm focuses on helping clients handle sensitive family matters with care, clear communication, and practical legal guidance.

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Background

The firm represents clients in a range of family law matters, including divorce, child custody, child support, and other related issues. Its approach is centered on helping families move through difficult legal situations with support and professionalism.

Practice Highlights

Family law focus

Client-centered representation

Clear communication

Practical legal guidance

Supportive approach to sensitive matters

Commonly Serves

Individuals and families seeking legal help with divorce, custody, child support, or other family law concerns.

Law Firm: Bardol Law Firm, LLC

Bardol Law Firm, LLC Address: 34 N Gore Ave Suite 203, St. Louis, MO 63119

34 N Gore Ave Suite 203, St. Louis, MO 63119 Phone: (314) 648-3709

(314) 648-3709 Website: https://bardollaw.com/

3. Law Offices of Christopher Bent, LLC — Best for Business Law

Law Offices of Christopher Bent, LLC focuses on business law and provides legal support to companies and entrepreneurs navigating day-to-day and long-term business matters.

Background

Based in St. Louis, Missouri, the firm assists clients with business formation, contracts, disputes, and other commercial legal needs.

Practice Highlights

Business law focus

Practical legal guidance

Support for entrepreneurs and companies

Local St. Louis presence

Responsive client service

Commonly Serves

Business owners, startups, and companies looking for business law representation and guidance.

Law Firm: Law Offices of Christopher Bent, LLC

Law Offices of Christopher Bent, LLC Address: 111 W Port Plaza Dr Suite 850, St. Louis, MO 63146

111 W Port Plaza Dr Suite 850, St. Louis, MO 63146 Phone: (314) 439-0287

(314) 439-0287 Website: http://www.cbentlaw.com/

4. Combs Waterkotte — Best for Criminal Defense

Combs Waterkotte is a criminal defense law firm serving clients in St. Louis and throughout Missouri. The firm focuses exclusively on criminal defense and represents clients facing serious criminal charges.

Background

Combs Waterkotte handles cases involving DWI, drug charges, violent crimes, sex crimes, federal offenses, and other serious allegations. The firm works to build defense strategies tailored to each client’s situation and legal needs.

Practice Highlights

Dedicated criminal defense practice

Trial experience

Defense strategies tailored to each case

Client-focused legal support

Handles a wide range of criminal cases

Commonly Serves

Individuals facing criminal charges who need experienced defense counsel and legal advocacy in state or federal court.

Law Firm: Combs Waterkotte

Combs Waterkotte Address: 231 S Bemiston Ave Ste 1100, St. Louis, MO 63105

231 S Bemiston Ave Ste 1100, St. Louis, MO 63105 Phone: (314) 900-4357

(314) 900-4357 Website: https://www.combswaterkotte.com/

5. St. Louis Estate Planning LLC — Best for Estate Planning

St. Louis Estate Planning LLC focuses on estate planning and related legal services. The firm helps individuals and families create wills, trusts, and other plans to protect their assets and prepare for the future.

Background

The attorneys at St. Louis Estate Planning LLC assist clients with estate planning matters tailored to their goals. Their services are designed to make the planning process clear and straightforward for families seeking peace of mind.

Practice Highlights

Estate planning focus

Trust and will preparation

Client-centered guidance

Personalized planning solutions

Convenient St. Louis location

Commonly Serves

Individuals, families, retirees, and business owners seeking estate planning support.

Law Firm: Louis Estate Planning LLC

Louis Estate Planning LLC Address: 2705 Dougherty Ferry Rd Ste 200, St. Louis, MO 63122

2705 Dougherty Ferry Rd Ste 200, St. Louis, MO 63122 Phone: (314) 858-9799

(314) 858-9799 Website: http://www.stlestate.com/

Frequently Asked Questions

1. How does someone choose the right law firm in St. Louis?

The first step is identifying a firm’s experience in the specific area of law related to the legal matter. Attorney credentials, communication style, reputation, and client service should also be considered.

2. Is it better to hire a firm that focuses on a specific practice area?

In many situations, attorneys who regularly handle a particular type of legal issue can provide valuable insight and experience tailored to that matter.

3. Do law firms typically offer consultations?

Many law firms provide an initial consultation, although policies vary. Prospective clients should contact the firm directly to confirm availability and scheduling options.

4. What should someone bring to the first meeting with an attorney?

Relevant documents such as contracts, court papers, correspondence, financial records, identification, and any other materials related to the legal matter can help the attorney evaluate the situation more effectively.

5. Why is communication important when someone is selecting a law firm?

Clear communication helps clients understand the legal process, stay informed about important developments, and make informed decisions throughout their case.

Final Thoughts

Every legal matter is unique, and the right law firm will depend on the type of assistance you need. The firms featured in this guide each focus on different areas of law, from personal injury and family law to business law, criminal defense, and estate planning. By comparing firms based on their experience, practice areas, and approach to client service, individuals can make a more informed decision when choosing legal representation in the St. Louis area.

Also published on Medium.

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