Ceasefire is over: investors should eye where the money flows now

President Trump’s declaration on Wednesday that the ceasefire with Iran is over immediately pushed oil prices higher, lifted Treasury yields and revived concerns about the security of the Strait of Hormuz.

Markets responded in familiar fashion, with traders reassessing energy supplies, inflation expectations and monetary policy.

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Another consequence deserves equal attention.

Higher oil prices strengthen the fiscal position of the Gulf’s major energy exporters. Over time, stronger government revenues expand the investment capacity of sovereign wealth funds that already rank among the world’s most influential institutional investors.

Those funds are no longer passive holders of government bonds. Their decisions increasingly shape capital flows into tech, infrastructure, private markets and strategic industries across the global economy.

Abu Dhabi Investment Authority is estimated to manage more than $1 trillion in assets. Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund is approaching the same level. Qatar Investment Authority oversees around half a trillion dollars, while Mubadala Investment Company manages more than $300 billion. Kuwait Investment Authority remains one of the world’s largest sovereign investors.

Collectively, Gulf sovereign wealth funds control several trillion dollars of capital, giving the region an investment footprint that goes way beyond energy.

Oil prices don’t flow automatically into investment portfolios. Governments have domestic spending commitments, fiscal priorities and economic diversification plans.

Even so, periods of sustained strength in crude prices improve public finances, reduce borrowing requirements and increase the financial flexibility available for long-term investment.

Recent history illustrates the point. Gulf sovereign investors have become major backers of AI infrastructure, semiconductor ecosystems, renewable energy, logistics, healthcare, private equity, financial services and global real estate.

They have also become significant providers of capital to international asset managers, venture capital firms and technology businesses seeking long-term investors with the capacity to deploy billions of dollars over many years.

Investment horizons also differ from those of many institutional investors. Sovereign wealth funds are generally less constrained by quarterly reporting cycles and are able to commit capital to projects whose returns may take years to materialise.

This approach has made them increasingly important participants in sectors requiring patient capital, particularly digital infrastructure, advanced manufacturing and energy transition projects.

Current events could reinforce that trend. Brent crude has risen sharply following the renewed deterioration in relations between Washington and Tehran, while risks surrounding shipping through the Strait of Hormuz have returned to the forefront of financial markets.

Around one-fifth of globally traded oil passes through the waterway, making any disruption economically significant. Higher prices sustained over months rather than days would improve the financial position of Gulf exporters, creating additional investment capacity even after allowing for higher domestic expenditure.

Many investors concentrate on where oil trades over the next week. A more useful question concerns where the resulting capital is likely to be allocated over the next five years.

AI remains one obvious destination. Gulf governments have identified AI, data centres and advanced computing as strategic priorities within broader economic diversification programmes.

Infrastructure continues attracting substantial investment, including ports, logistics, transport, utilities and digital connectivity. Healthcare, life sciences, financial technology and advanced manufacturing also sit high on national investment agendas.

Capital allocation on this scale has consequences well beyond the Middle East. Companies seeking strategic investors increasingly compete for Gulf funding. Private equity firms raise capital there.

Global asset managers establish regional operations to deepen relationships with sovereign investors. Governments actively court Gulf investment to finance infrastructure and industrial development.

Oil prices capture headlines because they move every minute. Capital flows develop more gradually, but their influence often lasts much longer.

Portfolio managers looking beyond the immediate market reaction may find that the most important investment implication of renewed tensions in the Gulf lies not only in higher crude prices, but in the growing global reach of the institutions that benefit when energy revenues remain elevated.

Nigel Green is deVere CEO and Founder

Also published on Medium.

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