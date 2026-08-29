XcanMow Mix 2000 Robot Mower Makes Its European Debut at IFA Berlin 2026

LiDAR and camera vision in place of the buried wire and the RTK antenna — Booth CCBB-154, 4-8 September

BELIN, GERMANY – Media OutReach Newswire – 29 August 2026 – Xcanbot arrives at IFA Berlin 2026 with two machines on Booth CCBB-154: the XcanMow Mix 2000 robot mower, making its European debut, and the Mate X seated mobility robot. Demonstrations run daily, 4-8 September, at Messe Berlin.

Where robot mowers fail is rarely the open lawn. It is the narrow passage beside the house, the corner under a tree where satellite reception dies, the front garden the machine cannot reach. Wire-guided mowers need a cable buried around the whole plot. RTK mowers lose their fix under canopies and beside walls.

The Mix 2000 does without both. Its XcanSense system fuses LiDAR with camera vision to map the garden automatically on the first run, with no wire, no antenna, no base station and no boundary walk, and holds roughly 2 cm positioning accuracy in shade, beside walls and after dark.

It passes through gaps as narrow as 55 cm, climbs 25-degree slopes, clears 5 cm obstacles and covers up to 2,000 m² at around 180 m² per hour. Cutting height runs from 30 to 60 mm. It works at 61 dB, carries an IPX6-rated body, and ships with 4G, GPS, a rain sensor, a swappable battery and multi-zone mapping as standard.

“Every robot mower is advertised on the same flat, open lawn,” said Zhanbin Li, founder and CEO of Xcanbot. “We built the Mix 2000 for the garden with a narrow gate, a slope and a big tree. That is most gardens.”

The Mate X shares the stand: a seated mobility robot sold as consumer technology, driving itself to a chosen destination while watching 180 degrees ahead. It appears next at REHACARE International 2026, Düsseldorf, 23-26 September, Booth 1A57-3.

The Mix 2000 launches on Kickstarter later this year. Sign up at launch.xcanmow.com for launch notice and an early discount.

Hashtag: #Xcanbot

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

About Xcanbot

Xcanbot develops consumer robotics for everyday life, including the Mate X smart mobility companion robot and the XcanMow Mix 2000 robot lawn mower.