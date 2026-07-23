Abu Dhabi park offers year-round respite from heat

King Hamad Bin Isa Al Khalifa Park is emerging as a major summer attraction in Abu Dhabi, combining dense natural shade with an air-conditioned promenade and recreational facilities designed for year-round use.

Located in the Al Mushrif area, the free-entry park features more than 1,100 mature Ghaf trees, elevated walking trails, cycling routes, meditation decks and open lawns. Its centrepiece is an air-conditioned walkway extending about 700 metres, offering residents and visitors an exercise and leisure space protected from the capital’s intense summer temperatures.

The development reflects Abu Dhabi’s expanding focus on climate-conscious public spaces, where greenery, shaded infrastructure and cooled outdoor facilities are being integrated to make recreation more accessible during hotter months. The approach is especially significant in a city where high temperatures and humidity can limit outdoor activity for long periods.

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Opened by the Department of Municipalities and Transport on December 16, 2025, the park was named after Bahrain’s King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa. Its inauguration coincided with Bahrain’s 54th National Day and was presented as a symbol of the close political, cultural and social relationship between the UAE and Bahrain.

The layout has been planned around the existing tree canopy, creating shaded pathways beneath the Ghaf trees rather than relying solely on enclosed buildings. Elevated tracks allow walkers to move through different levels of the landscape, while scenic trails provide quieter routes through the wooded sections.

The air-conditioned promenade provides an alternative for walking when outdoor conditions become uncomfortable. Its 700-metre length allows visitors to maintain a regular exercise routine without depending on shopping centres, gyms or fully enclosed sports facilities.

Cyclists are served by a dedicated path and a pump track, which uses slopes, bends and raised sections to create momentum without continuous pedalling. The facility is expected to appeal to younger riders and recreational cyclists while separating bicycle activity from pedestrian routes.

Open lawns provide space for families and informal gatherings. Yoga and meditation decks have also been positioned within the greener areas, using the tree canopy to create quieter settings away from surrounding traffic and buildings.

Children’s play areas cater to different age groups, while dedicated fitness zones have been designed for People of Determination and senior citizens and residents. The inclusive layout supports Abu Dhabi’s wider effort to ensure that public parks can be used by visitors with varying mobility and fitness requirements.

A café at the centre of the park includes a cooled outdoor terrace and an elevated viewing point overlooking the Ghaf canopy. Food trucks and drinking-water fountains add to the park’s visitor facilities, reducing the need for people to leave the grounds during longer visits.

The extensive use of Ghaf trees gives the park environmental as well as cultural significance. Prosopis cineraria, the scientific name of the Ghaf, is adapted to arid conditions and can survive with limited water. Its roots extend deep into the soil, allowing established trees to withstand prolonged heat and drought.

The Ghaf is the UAE’s national tree and has long provided shelter, food and gathering places in desert communities. Its broad canopy supports birds and other wildlife, while its resilience has made it an important species in urban landscaping and climate-adaptation projects.

Abu Dhabi City Municipality is separately planting 5,000 trees along approximately 24 kilometres of walkways, roads and public parks during 2026. The programme prioritises species suited to the local environment, including Ghaf, neem, cassia, ficus and pongamia, as authorities seek to expand tree cover and improve pedestrian comfort.

The emirate’s climate strategy targets a 22 per cent reduction in carbon emissions by 2027 compared with 2016 levels. It also places greater emphasis on adapting urban infrastructure to higher temperatures and strengthening the resilience of communities, transport networks and public spaces.

King Hamad Bin Isa Al Khalifa Park demonstrates how these objectives can be incorporated into a neighbourhood recreation area. Natural shade reduces direct exposure to sunlight, while cooled pathways extend the hours during which residents can walk or exercise.