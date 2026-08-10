OnePlus begins ColorOS 17 testing on flagship phones

OnePlus has opened closed beta testing of ColorOS 17 for the OnePlus 15 and OnePlus 15R in India, putting its planned transition away from OxygenOS into the hands of users for the first time.

The programme represents an important stage in OnePlus’s software overhaul after the company confirmed that eligible devices would move from OxygenOS to OPPO’s ColorOS platform. The change is intended to consolidate software development, shorten update cycles and make greater use of shared engineering and research resources across the brands.

Testing for the OnePlus 15 and 15R is initially restricted to about 300 participants. Applicants are required to complete a 15-question assessment, with three attempts allowed and the highest score used when their application is evaluated. Participants may also be asked to sign a non-disclosure agreement and provide account information before gaining access to the firmware.

The beta programme follows OnePlus’s decision to retire OxygenOS as its principal software identity in favour of ColorOS. OnePlus had already brought the underlying technologies of OxygenOS and ColorOS increasingly close together, but the latest strategy removes the remaining distinction at the operating-system branding level.

OnePlus has said the transition will not alter its commitment to providing a fast and intuitive user experience. Eligible existing devices are expected to receive an option to migrate to ColorOS after the stable version is released, while support, warranty coverage and scheduled software updates will continue under the company’s existing commitments.

The OnePlus 15 and 15R are therefore serving as early test devices for the company’s next software generation. The 15R currently ships with OxygenOS 16, underlining the significance of testing ColorOS on hardware originally marketed around OnePlus’s own operating-system brand.

ColorOS 17 is based on Android 17 and is expected to emphasise performance, efficiency and system stability. Its development also comes as OPPO expands the use of shared software infrastructure across affiliated smartphone brands, reducing duplicated engineering work while seeking more consistent updates.

The shift carries implications beyond cosmetic interface changes. Enterprise technology teams managing Android devices may need to review device-management policies, application compatibility, security settings and deployment procedures as OnePlus phones move onto a differently branded software environment.

For businesses operating fleets of OnePlus devices, the practical impact will depend on whether management APIs, security controls, certificate handling and application behaviour remain consistent during the migration. Android Enterprise functions are largely governed by the underlying Android platform, but manufacturers can alter system applications, permission interfaces, battery controls and other components that affect corporate deployments.

OnePlus has framed the consolidation as a way to improve software reliability and accelerate delivery rather than fundamentally change how customers use its devices. Its expanded collaboration with OPPO also extends to after-sales support, giving OnePlus customers access to more than 600 service centres across India.

OxygenOS developed a loyal following partly because of its restrained interface and emphasis on speed. Although later versions increasingly shared their technical foundation with ColorOS, OnePlus retained several visual differences, including interface elements and distinctive design touches. ColorOS 17 will test how much of that OnePlus-specific character survives under the unified platform.

Early indications suggest users will not necessarily be locked permanently into the new environment. OnePlus has indicated that customers installing the stable ColorOS 17 release on supported devices will have the ability to return to OxygenOS 16, providing a degree of flexibility during the transition.

The closed beta is also being conducted alongside testing for other devices using the broader OPPO software ecosystem, including the OPPO Find X9 Pro, Reno 15 Pro and Realme GT 8 Pro. That simultaneous testing illustrates the increasingly central role of a common software platform across the group’s smartphone portfolio.